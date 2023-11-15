Agency Model Implications for Dealership Aftersales in the European and North American New Passenger Vehicle Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of Agency Model Implications for Dealership Aftersales, 2023: Focus on the European and North American New Passenger Vehicle Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This research service analyzes the impact of the agency sales model on dealership aftersales, focusing on the European and North American new passenger vehicle market. It provides an overview of the role of dealerships from an aftersales perspective and discusses areas of opportunities for dealerships in agency agreements.

In this study, various aspects related to the agency sales model are thoroughly investigated. This includes assessing the current status and adoption type of this model by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The study also delves into regional opportunities for dealerships, with a particular focus on Europe and North America.

Furthermore, it analyzes the implications of the agency sales model on different aftersales functions, including warranty and service, replacement spare parts, and customer relationship management. Additionally, the study explores the potential revenue opportunities that may arise for dealerships, suppliers, and independent service providers as a result of this sales model.

The study discusses aftersales process differentiation and stakeholder involvement in the agency model and analyzes potential agency model trends impacting dealership aftersales.

Finally, this research service discusses growth opportunities for dealership aftersales in the agency model and offers actionable insight for market participants to leverage these opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Agency Model Implications for Dealership Aftersales
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Key Terminologies/Definitions
  • Agency Model Implications for Dealerships Aftersales - Market Overview
  • Research Methodology
  • Questions This Study Will Answer
  • Segmentation/Regional Focus - Agency Model Implications for Dealership Aftersales
  • OEM Competitors by Regions
  • Growth Indicators - Aftersales Cost Type and Segments in the Agency Sales Model
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Competitive Environment

3. Agency Sales Model Overview

  • Traditional OE Channel versus Agency Model Aftersales - Process Differentiation and Stakeholder Involvement
  • Agency Sales Impact on Dealers/Agents' Parts/Service Aftersales Functions
  • Sales Model Types
  • Dealer Involvement in Key Sales Model Activities
  • Dealership Aftersales SWOT Analysis in Agency Models
  • Value Chain and Key Aftersales Activities
  • Aftersales Activities in the Agency Sales Model
  • Potential Agency Sales Trends Impacting Dealership Aftersales
  • Relevant Dealer Aftersales Regulations and Legislation
  • Key Findings - Current Scenario and Future Outlook
  • Agency Sales Model Implementation - Regional Scenario
  • Agency Model Adoption by Key Participants - Summary
  • Regional Aftersales Approach by Types - Summary
  • Agency Sales Model Status and Type Adoption by OEMs - Europe
  • Agency Sales Model Status and Type Adoption by OEMs - North America
  • Regional Opportunities for Dealerships

4. Agency Model Implications on Dealers' Warranty and Service Business

  • Transition in Key Aftersales Activities - Warranty and Service
  • Dealers' Aftersales Warranty and Service Opportunities

5. Agency Model Implications on Dealers' Replacement Spare Parts Business

  • Transition in Key Aftersales Activities - Replacement Spare Parts
  • Dealers Aftersales Replacement Spare Parts Opportunities

6. Agency Model Implications on Dealers' Customer Relationship Management Business

  • Transition in Key Aftersales Activities - Customer Relationship Management
  • Dealers' Aftersales CRM Opportunities

7. Dealer - Spend and Cost Analysis

  • Definition
  • Assumptions/Considerations
  • Dealer Cost Type Analysis - Traditional versus Agency Sales
  • Dealer Cost Segment Analysis - Traditional versus Agency Sales

8. Agency Model Impact on Revenue Opportunities for Key Stakeholders in the Aftersales Industry

  • Potential Revenue Opportunities for Dealerships in the Agency Model
  • Potential Revenue Opportunity for Independent Service Providers In the Agency Model

9. OEM Agency Model Implementation and Dealership/Aftersales Impact - Exhibits

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Onboard Fleet Operators as Clients
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Integration
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Bundled Aftersales Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7v5yf

News Releases in Similar Topics

