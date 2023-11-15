Agency Model Implications for Dealership Aftersales in the European and North American New Passenger Vehicle Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of Agency Model Implications for Dealership Aftersales, 2023: Focus on the European and North American New Passenger Vehicle Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service analyzes the impact of the agency sales model on dealership aftersales, focusing on the European and North American new passenger vehicle market. It provides an overview of the role of dealerships from an aftersales perspective and discusses areas of opportunities for dealerships in agency agreements.

In this study, various aspects related to the agency sales model are thoroughly investigated. This includes assessing the current status and adoption type of this model by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The study also delves into regional opportunities for dealerships, with a particular focus on Europe and North America.

Furthermore, it analyzes the implications of the agency sales model on different aftersales functions, including warranty and service, replacement spare parts, and customer relationship management. Additionally, the study explores the potential revenue opportunities that may arise for dealerships, suppliers, and independent service providers as a result of this sales model.

The study discusses aftersales process differentiation and stakeholder involvement in the agency model and analyzes potential agency model trends impacting dealership aftersales.

Finally, this research service discusses growth opportunities for dealership aftersales in the agency model and offers actionable insight for market participants to leverage these opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Agency Model Implications for Dealership Aftersales

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Terminologies/Definitions

Agency Model Implications for Dealerships Aftersales - Market Overview

Research Methodology

Questions This Study Will Answer

Segmentation/Regional Focus - Agency Model Implications for Dealership Aftersales

OEM Competitors by Regions

Growth Indicators - Aftersales Cost Type and Segments in the Agency Sales Model

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Competitive Environment

3. Agency Sales Model Overview

Traditional OE Channel versus Agency Model Aftersales - Process Differentiation and Stakeholder Involvement

Agency Sales Impact on Dealers/Agents' Parts/Service Aftersales Functions

Sales Model Types

Dealer Involvement in Key Sales Model Activities

Dealership Aftersales SWOT Analysis in Agency Models

Value Chain and Key Aftersales Activities

Aftersales Activities in the Agency Sales Model

Potential Agency Sales Trends Impacting Dealership Aftersales

Relevant Dealer Aftersales Regulations and Legislation

Key Findings - Current Scenario and Future Outlook

Agency Sales Model Implementation - Regional Scenario

Agency Model Adoption by Key Participants - Summary

Regional Aftersales Approach by Types - Summary

Agency Sales Model Status and Type Adoption by OEMs - Europe

Agency Sales Model Status and Type Adoption by OEMs - North America

Regional Opportunities for Dealerships

4. Agency Model Implications on Dealers' Warranty and Service Business

Transition in Key Aftersales Activities - Warranty and Service

Dealers' Aftersales Warranty and Service Opportunities

5. Agency Model Implications on Dealers' Replacement Spare Parts Business

Transition in Key Aftersales Activities - Replacement Spare Parts

Dealers Aftersales Replacement Spare Parts Opportunities

6. Agency Model Implications on Dealers' Customer Relationship Management Business

Transition in Key Aftersales Activities - Customer Relationship Management

Dealers' Aftersales CRM Opportunities

7. Dealer - Spend and Cost Analysis

Definition

Assumptions/Considerations

Dealer Cost Type Analysis - Traditional versus Agency Sales

Dealer Cost Segment Analysis - Traditional versus Agency Sales

8. Agency Model Impact on Revenue Opportunities for Key Stakeholders in the Aftersales Industry

Potential Revenue Opportunities for Dealerships in the Agency Model

Potential Revenue Opportunity for Independent Service Providers In the Agency Model

9. OEM Agency Model Implementation and Dealership/Aftersales Impact - Exhibits

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Onboard Fleet Operators as Clients

Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Integration

Growth Opportunity 3 - Bundled Aftersales Services

