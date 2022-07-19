Agency Revolution Uses HawkSoft's Two-Way Integration to Add Activities to HawkSoft's Management System

Agents relying on Agency Revolution to automate communications can now automatically see which communications were sent to their clients right from the HawkSoft system.

CANBY, Ore., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Agency Revolution and HawkSoft announce that Agency Revolution's cloud-based marketing automation platform Fuse™ now uses HawkSoft's two-way integration giving Fuse the ability to automatically write activities back to HawkSoft's agency management system so independent agents have a 360 view into automated communication.

Fuse is the insurance industry's leading marketing automation platform for personal and commercial lines of business. Fuse connects directly with HawkSoft allowing it to use Trigger Points in the customer's lifecycle to deliver personalized, multi-step, and cross-channel communications. Fuse is loaded with professional marketing content, taking away the need for the agency to spend hours writing and standardizing messages. This new integration allows agents to continue working in HawkSoft while Fuse automatically communicates with the agency's clients. Until recently, there was one challenge: agents using HawkSoft had no way to know which messages Fuse was sending.

Fuse now automatically updates client records in HawkSoft with activities and notes about email and postcards that are being sent by the Fuse platform, including but not limited to sent, opened, and bounced emails. Agencies have been clamoring for this information because staff in the agency need to see what and when Fuse is communicating with clients on their behalf. The two-way integration between HawkSoft and Fuse relieves agency staff from dual entry into both systems. This saves time and helps protect the agency from E&O exposures.

"The format of the activity is clear and easy to understand. This will be great to review on client files going forward," says Bryce Hundley, owner of Hundley Insurance Services, who relies on both HawkSoft and Fuse platforms to power their agency.

"Having full visibility into which automated communications have been sent to clients on behalf of the agent is key to continue enriching the relationship they have with their customers," says Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at HawkSoft. "Two-way integration completes the journey, so agents have a real-time view into the most current communication that's been sent by the Fuse platform."

The new two-way integration is available at no additional cost to all existing HawkSoft and Fuse clients. Clients of both platforms can visit this page for steps to enable activities. For clients new to Fuse, this two-way integration will be turned on automatically during the onboarding process.

About Agency Revolution

Agency Revolution, an FMG Suite company, has served the insurance industry for more than 25 years with a marketing platform to help independent insurance agents and brokers automate their processes, build deeper, more meaningful client relationships, and grow their agencies and brokerages. From professionally designed websites backed by an award-winning content library, to a collection of marketing, communication, and relationship-building tools, Agency Revolution empowers the modern insurance agency with the services and solutions to advance how they do business and grow. Learn more at www.agencyrevolution.com .

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

Media Contacts:

Agency Revolution

Rachel Newton

Product Manager

[email protected]

HawkSoft

Rushang Shah

CMO

[email protected]

866-884-4680

SOURCE HawkSoft