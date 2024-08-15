Integrating Loss Control and Support for Positive Claims Experiences

ClaimSetter joins HawkSoft's Solution Partner program

CANBY, Ore., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HawkSoft and ClaimSetter are announcing a new collaboration to help independent insurance agencies regain control of their insured's experience during the claims process. ClaimSetter is the newest addition to HawkSoft's Solution Partner program – an initiative focused on curating services that bring meaningful improvements to the day-to-day of running an independent insurance agency.

ClaimSetter gives independent agents control of their customers' claim experience. ClaimSetter is the only claims concierge for independent agents that turns claims into a profit center. ClaimSetter engages with contractors, material providers, and carriers' adjusters to expedite a smooth property claim experience from the first notice of loss through complete recovery.

"We are thrilled to integrate with HawkSoft to provide transparency and newfound control to independent agents over the property claim process," said Elnor Rozenrot, CEO and Founder of ClaimSetter.

"Property damage claims offer one of the best opportunities for agents to prove their commitment to serve clients," says Rushang Shah, CMO of HawkSoft. "We encourage agents to be hands on during this difficult time for clients. ClaimSetter helps agents do this head-on, and that made them immediately stand out as a worthy addition to our Solution Partner program."

This marks the start of a relationship that both companies express a hope in growing. ClaimSetter is actively evaluating HawkSoft's Partner API for future integration. To learn more about ClaimSetter and HawkSoft, visit: https://www.hawksoft.com/partners/

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About ClaimSetter

ClaimSetter was born from the notion, "Insurance claims don't have to be this painful". Our claims concierge fast-tracks recovery from a property loss and makes life easier for property owners, insurance agents, contractors, and claim adjusters. We prepare residential and commercial property insurance claims, pay contractors for material and labor, and monitor the reconstruction. We see the project through from start to finish. It's quick, straightforward and removes the risk and pain for all parties. The ClaimSetter team combines industry veterans with fintech, insurance, business development, and advertising expertise. We leverage this experience to make the claims process as smooth and effortless as possible.

