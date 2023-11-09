Agenda for Essity's webcast - Innovating for profitable and sustainable growth

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join Essity, a global, leading hygiene and health company, for a live webcast on Innovation, between 15:00 and 16:30 CET on November 27, 2023. The webcast will start with a presentation of Essity and its strategy for value creation and will subsequently focus on how the company innovates for profitable and sustainable growth. The event will be broadcast live from Stockholm, Sweden, with members of Essity's Executive Management Team, concluding with a Q&A session.

Agenda:

• Strategy for value creation - Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Fredrik Rystedt, CFO and Executive Vice President

• Trendspotting - Sahil Tesfu, Chief Strategy Officer

• Innovating for happy customers & consumers - Tuomas Yrjölä, President, Global Brand, Innovation and Sustainability

• Leveraging AI - Carl-Magnus Månsson, Chief Digital & Information Officer

• Innovating for best in class supply chain - Donato Giorgio, President, Global Supply Chain

• Innovating for better health - Ulrika Kolsrud, President, Health & Medical

• Q&A

"Innovation drives Essity's competitiveness and accelerates growth opportunities. Through our innovation work, we achieve happy customers and consumers, increased sales and profit as well as a leading position in sustainability," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

Link to the webcast: https://event.vvenues.com/essity_innovation_webcast/idle

The webcast will also be available via LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter)

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

