Agendia Co-Founder Named to Eighth Annual OncLive® Giants of Cancer Care® Class of Inductees

Laura van 't Veer among 15 trailblazers in oncology honored at the 2020 virtual awards ceremony

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agendia, Inc., a world leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, today announced that co-founder and Chief Research Officer Laura van 't Veer, PhD, will be inducted as this year's Cancer Diagnostics honoree to the 2020 class of OncLive's® Giants of Cancer Care® in a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 7:30PM EST.

Individuals named Giants of Cancer Care have reached landmark successes within the global field of oncology and their work has significantly impacted patient care and research. Out of 818 nominations, only 15 were selected to this year's class.

"It is a distinct privilege to be counted among so many paramount members of the oncology community," said Dr. van 't Veer. "Although we can't celebrate in person this year, I look forward to connecting virtually to acknowledge our collective accomplishments and discuss how we will continue our work to improve patient outcomes and build the library of knowledge that will help us fight cancer."

OncLive is the nation's leading multimedia resource focusing on providing oncology professionals with relevant, insightful information on patient care. The organization's Giants of Cancer Care program has celebrated more than 98 oncology legends since 2013 for their ground-breaking achievements in oncology research and clinical practice.

"Dr. van 't Veer, along with the other members of the 2020 class embody what it means to be a Giant of Cancer Care," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of OncLive®. "Her extensive background and incredible dedication to ensuring each patient receives the best treatment, was truly the driving force behind the development of MammaPrint. We are proud to recognize amazing, dynamic and well-versed oncology leaders like Dr. van 't Veer who are making great contributions to the field."

About Agendia

Agendia is a precision oncology company headquartered in Irvine, California, committed to bringing early stage breast cancer patients and their physicians the information they need to make the most effective treatment decisions. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests, supported by clinical and real world evidence. MammaPrint®, the 70-gene breast cancer recurrence assay, and BluePrint®, the 80-gene molecular subtyping assay, provide a comprehensive genomic profile and the data physicians need to make more informed decisions in the pre- and post-operative treatment settings. By developing evidence-based novel genomic tests and conducting groundbreaking research while building an arsenal of data that will help treat cancer, Agendia aims to improve patient outcomes and support the evolving clinical needs of breast cancer patients and their physicians every step of the way, from initial diagnosis to cancer-free.

About OncLive®

OncLive® is a digital platform of resources offering oncology professionals the information they need to provide the best patient care. OncLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Giants of Cancer Care®

Giants of Cancer Care® celebrates the achievements of leading researchers and educators whose discoveries have helped propel the field of oncology forward and established the building blocks for future advances. Every year, a selection committee of more than 120 eminent oncologists, researchers and clinicians chooses honorees from several types of tumor and specialty categories.

