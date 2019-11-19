Agendia to Present New Data at SABCS 2019 Demonstrating How Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Benefits Early-Stage Breast Cancer Patients

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agendia, Inc., a world leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, announced today that five abstracts featuring data and updates from its ongoing clinical research evaluating the MammaPrint® and BluePrint® genomic tests have been accepted for presentation at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) taking place December 10-14, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.

Data selected for presentation offer new insights into the unique clinical characteristics, tumor biology, risk of recurrence risk and treatment responses among specific populations of women with early-stage breast cancer. These include data from a study evaluating the clinical risk of recurrence among premenopausal women ≤50 years of age with breast cancer.

Two additional presentations will feature the first datasets from Agendia's ongoing multicenter, prospective, observational trial for patients with Stage I, II, and III breast cancer (FLEX). Researchers will share data from FLEX analyses evaluating the predisposing clinical and molecular features associated with breast cancer tumor biology in African American women, and an initial clinical review of the molecular profiles and clinical-pathological features of early-stage breast cancer in Chinese patients.

"These data offer important insights into unique patient characteristics and associated clinical risk that will better equip clinicians to provide personalized treatment plans for their patients with breast cancer," says William Audeh, MD, MS, chief medical officer at Agendia. "Agendia remains committed to advancing the scientific and medical community's understanding of the biologic drivers of breast cancer among specific populations of women, especially those who have historically been under represented in clinical studies, and we are excited to share new data that may benefit these patients and their health care professionals. Given the comprehensive gene set interrogated by MammaPrint + BluePrint, we are uniquely positioned to deliver valuable clinical insights that may improve patient outcomes."

Following are details of the five Agendia abstracts that have been accepted for poster presentations at 2019 SABCS:

Title: Racial disparities in breast cancer: Identifying predisposing clinical and molecular features associated with African American patients (Presentation P2-10-08)

Authors: Nunes R., et al.

Session: Epidemiology, Risk, and Prevention: Ethnic/Racial Aspects

Date/Time: Thursday, December 12 at 7:00 - 9:00 am

Location: Poster Session 2, Hall 1

Title: Different MammaPrint and BluePrint molecular profiles and clinical-pathological features of early stage breast cancer in Chinese patients in the United States and Hong Kong (Presentation P2-10-15)

Authors: Kwong A., et al.

Session: Epidemiology, Risk, and Prevention: Ethnic/Racial Aspects

Date/Time: Thursday, December 12 at 7:00 - 9:00 am

Location: Poster Session 2, Hall 1

Title: Treatment recommendations in ER+ patients ≤ 50 years: Comparison of the 21-gene assay and 70-gene signature in the PROMIS study (Presentation P2-14-11)

Authors: Tsai M., et al.

Session: Treatment: Adjuvant Therapy – Adjuvant Chemotherapy

Date/Time: Thursday, December 12 at 7:00 - 9:00 am

Location: Poster Session 2, Hall 1

Title: Cyclin E overexpression is associated with high risk 70 gene signature, and may indicate intrinsic resistance to CDK4/6 inhibitors (Presentation P4-10-24)

Authors: Mittempergher L., et al

Session: Prognostic and Predictive Factors: Biomarkers Predicting Treatment Sensitivity and Resistance

Date/Time: Friday, December 13 at 7:00 – 9:00 a.m.

Location: Poster Session 4, Hall 1

Title: The FLEX real world data platform explores new gene expression profiles and investigator-initiated protocols in early stage breast cancer (Presentation OT3-17-02)

Presenter: Crozier, J., et al.

Session: On-going Trial Response Predictions

Date/Time: Friday, December 13 at 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Poster Session OT3, Hall 1

The full SABCS 2019 abstract book can be found at https://www.agendia.com/resources. Visit www.agendia.com for additional information about Agendia.

About Agendia

Agendia is a molecular diagnostics company committed to improving clinical outcomes and informing the journey for patients with early stage breast cancer. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests, processed through its state-of-the-art facility in Irvine, California. Agendia also provides a next generation sequencing kit for use by local laboratories outside of the United States.

MammaPrint®, the 70-gene breast cancer recurrence assay, is the first FDA-cleared risk-of-recurrence test backed by peer-reviewed, prospective outcome data and included in both national and international treatment guidelines. BluePrint®, the 80-gene molecular subtyping assay, is a commercially-available test that evaluates the underlying biology of a tumor to determine what is driving its growth. Together, MammaPrint® and BluePrint® provide a comprehensive genomic profile to help physicians make more informed decisions in the pre- and post-operative treatment settings. By developing evidence-based, novel genomic tests, Agendia aims to support the evolving clinical needs of breast cancer patients and their physicians.

Agendia's assays can be ordered on core biopsies or surgical specimens with results provided in as little as 5-7 days to inform pre- and post-operative treatment decisions. For more information on Agendia's assays and ongoing trials, please visit www.agendia.com

