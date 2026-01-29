LEVERAGED FINANCE FIGHTS MELANOMA LONDON RAISES A RECORD £1.6 MILLION FOR MELANOMA RESEARCH ALLIANCE

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from the leveraged finance and private equity communities gathered last night at the British Museum for the second annual Leveraged Finance Fights Melanoma (LFFM), raising a record £1.6 million to support high-impact melanoma research through the Melanoma Research Alliance.

The event brought together more than 700 attendees and 90 sponsorship firms, reflecting the unwavering commitment from the global capital markets community for cancer research. Proceeds from LFFM London will support MRA's strategic investments in UK-based scientists, advancing research across melanoma prevention, early detection and treatment with the aim of accelerating patient-relevant outcomes.

The 2026 LFFM London event was co-chaired by Roxana Mirica (Apax Partners), Valeria Mollova (Apollo), Leo Wouters (General Atlantic), Sean Costello (Fitch Ratings) and Tara Moore (Golub Capital).

The industry-wide event host committee included: Peter Atkinson (HPS), Ian Barratt (Kirkland & Ellis), Michael Carruthers (Blackstone Credit), Kevin Child (GoldenTree) Conor Daly (CIFC), Colin Harley (White & Case), Alex Howell (Marathon Fund), Camilla Hunter (Golub Capital), Akshat Khaitan (KKR), Phil Robertson (CVC), Neel Sachdev (Paul Weiss), Rich Trobman (Latham & Watkins), Laura van Alkemade (Goldman Sachs), Na Wei (Barclays) and David Witkin (PSP).

Global LFFM Partners included Apollo|MidCap, Fitch Ratings, General Atlantic, HPS, Kirkland & Ellis, Paul Weiss, Latham & Watkins, Simpson Thacher, Veritas Capital and White & Case, with Fitch Ratings and Kirkland & Ellis serving as Presenting Sponsors.

Platinum Sponsors include A&O Sherman, APAX Partners, Cleary Gottlieb, Clifford Chance, Gibson Dunn, Goldman Sachs, Houlihan Lokey, Linklaters, McDermott Will & Schulte, Paul Hastings, Proskauer, RBC Capital Markets, Santander, Sidley Austin, UBS and Weil Gotshal.

A full list of sponsors is available here.

"What makes LFFM so powerful is that it brings the discipline and ambition of the capital markets to one of the most urgent challenges in medicine," said Stephanie Kauffman, president of the Melanoma Research Alliance. "The £1.6 million raised in London will directly fuel high-impact research led by exceptional UK scientists and advancing discoveries that will save lives in the UK and far beyond."

About Leveraged Finance Fights Melanoma (LFFM)

Founded in New York in 2011 by Jeff Rowbottom (General Atlantic) and Brandon Dillion (Veritas Capital), Leveraged Finance Fights Melanoma is a global, purpose-driven initiative uniting leaders across leveraged finance, private equity and credits markets. LFFM events in New York and London have raised more than $35 million USD to fund melanoma research worldwide. More information about LFFM may be found here.

About the Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA)

Founded in 2007 by Debra and Leon Black, the Melanoma Research Alliance is the world's largest non-profit funder of melanoma research. MRA has invested over $175 million USD to advance prevention, early detection, and treatment of melanoma. Research supported by MRA has contributed to 17 FDA-approved therapies and informed breakthroughs benefiting more than 30 additional cancers and other diseases. MRA's founders underwrite 100% of the organization's operating costs, ensuring that every dollar donated is invested directly in research. More at www.curemelanoma.org.

Media Contacts:

Dana Deighton, MRA Director, Communications & Engagement

[email protected]

SOURCE Melanoma Research Alliance