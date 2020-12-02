Agentero Announces Partnerships with Digital Insurance Carriers

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentero, a tech-enabled insurance aggregator, announced that it has integrated with five leading digital carriers and partners, including Openly, Clearcover, Cover, Haven Life and Aon Edge to provide tech-enabled market access for independent insurance agents on its platform. Agentero's platform combines market access to digital carriers with data-driven technology that proactively identifies the needs of policyholders, matches them to the best products and streamlines the selling process for agents.

Founded in 2017, the company raised a $10 million seed round of funding led by Foundation Capital and Union Square Ventures in early 2020. Today it works with more than 500 independent agencies and is growing rapidly. Through its network of insurance carriers, Agentero provides access to homeowners, auto, flood, and life insurance, and is continually adding tech-forward carriers to help agents meet the needs of the modern consumer.

"Agents, which today sell more than 50% of P&C and life insurance in the US, are the present and future of insurance distribution, helping consumers select the right coverage for their risks. At the same time, most consumers are seeking a highly customized, digital buying experience. Our vision is to create a smarter, more intuitive insurance ecosystem that is built on strengthening agents' ability to compete in the digital market by giving them best-in-class data-driven technology combined with direct access to today's most innovative leading digital carriers," said Luis Pino, CEO of Agentero.

"Openly's value proposition to independent agents is a transparent and efficient platform that provides agents' customers with superior and comprehensive coverages," said Matt Wielbut, Openly CTO and co-founder. "Partnering with Agentero brings together two teams that are focusing on revolutionizing the insurance purchasing process by aligning cutting-edge technology and superior products.



About Agentero

With more than 500 insurance agencies, Agentero uses robust data and analytics enabling agents to proactively offer insurance choices to customers at the right time, every time, mitigating risks for consumers while growing relationships and revenue for agents. Founder and CEO Luis Pino was the first employee at insurtech CoverWallet, and has also worked for McKinsey & Co. The company is backed by Foundation Capital, Union Square Ventures in addition to other investors. For more information visit https://www.agentero.com .

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowner's insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.

Contact:

Candace Boyle

(646) 866-7273

[email protected]

SOURCE Agentero

Related Links

https://www.agentero.com

