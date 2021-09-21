Agentero Reaches Key Milestones in Third Quarter Adding Agents and Markets to Its Platform

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentero, a digital insurance network, achieved key milestones in the third quarter of 2021, expanding its business to more than 1,000 independent insurance agencies and integrating with a total of 12 insurance markets. The company recently added five additional markets, including Branch, Elephant Insurance, Mile Auto, Pie Insurance, and Pouch, giving agents integrated market access for auto, renters, bundled, small business, and workers' compensation insurance.

Agentero combines digital market access with data and analytics that proactively identifies the needs of policyholders, matches them to the best products and streamlines the selling process for agents. The company's smart algorithms combine agents' existing data with third-party information sources to identify new business and cross-sell opportunities. It then connects agents with markets in real-time to instantly quote and generate a digital bindable proposal, providing superior customer experiences for agents and their policyholders.

"With Agentero we're finding new opportunities to write insurance every day--all within our existing client base" said Jeff Arnold from Rightsure. "And once there is an opportunity, we connect right to the insurer through Agentero markets. Our customers love our ability to give them answers right away--a total digital experience."

"Today's insurance consumers are craving an end-to-end digital experience, no matter what type of insurance they're looking to obtain. We give agents the ability to offer that experience, making the insurance buying faster, easier and generally better," said Luis Pino, CEO, at Agentero. "We continue to enhance our solution to bring more speed and access to more products, and a better all-around buying experience."

With more than 1000 insurance agencies on its platform, Agentero creates a smarter, more intuitive insurance ecosystem. Using robust data and analytics Agentero enables agents to proactively offer insurance choices to customers at the right time, every time, mitigating risks for consumers while growing relationships and revenue for agents. Founder and CEO Luis Pino was the first employee at CoverWallet and has also worked for McKinsey & Co.

