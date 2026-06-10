Agentic AI could assist €310 billion worth of European e-commerce transactions within ten years, Sopra Steria study finds

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SOPRA STERIA

Jun 10, 2026, 09:00 ET

PARIS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria publishes the first European study dedicated to agentic commerce, based on an exclusive survey of 8,400 consumers across eight countries. The potential European market exceeds €310 billion – and the race will not be won on technology alone, but on trust: 41% of Europeans do not yet trust any single actor to provide them with a shopping agent. In this wide-open field, banks emerge as the most trusted providers in the eyes of consumers.

Key figures:

  • 74% of European consumers still encounter difficulties when shopping online.
  • 55% of Europeans have already heard of agentic commerce.
  • 45% would delegate electronics and tech purchases to an AI agent, against just 16% for healthcare and groceries.
  • 27% consider banks the most legitimate actors to develop shopping agents.

A two-speed Europe, led by the North

Awareness of agentic commerce is already considerable across Europe, though it varies significantly by country. More than one in two Europeans (55%) say they have heard of the concept, with 13% claiming to know it well. Northern Europe leads the way: awareness reaches 76% in Norway and 68% in the Netherlands, compared with 61% in Germany and 58% in the United Kingdom. Several southern European markets, along with France (38%) and Belgium (44%), remain well behind.

Online shopping is now firmly mainstream across the continent – only 2% of European respondents say they never buy online – though frequency varies: 36% of Germans shop online at least once a week, against 19% of French consumers. In more mature markets, AI-driven innovations are likely to gain traction faster, building on habits that are already well established.

AI appeals as a decision-making aid – but Europeans are still hesitant to hand over the reins

For European consumers, AI is seen primarily as a tool to support better choices: 31% want it to help them decide more wisely, 23% to save time, and 22% to keep spending in check. This expectation is particularly strong in France and Italy, where AI is viewed first and foremost as a means of making better trade-offs; in Germany, it is more closely associated with efficiency and speed. Nearly one in five Europeans (21%), however, see no concrete benefit yet.

Willingness to delegate […]

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Contact

Aurélien Flaugnatti,
[email protected] 

SOURCE SOPRA STERIA

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Sopra Steria publie la première étude européenne dédiée au commerce agentique, fondée sur un sondage exclusif auprès de 8 400 consommateurs dans huit ...
Agentic AI could assist €310 billion worth of European e-commerce transactions within ten years, Sopra Steria study finds

Agentic AI could assist €310 billion worth of European e-commerce transactions within ten years, Sopra Steria study finds

Sopra Steria publishes the first European study dedicated to agentic commerce, based on an exclusive survey of 8,400 consumers across eight countries....
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