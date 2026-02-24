Agentic AI Foundation Welcomes 97 New Members As Demand for Open, Collaborative Agent Standardization Increases

Industry leading organizations unite under neutral Foundation led by new governing board chair David Nalley to support the future of interoperable AI

Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) appoints David Nalley as governing board chair, and welcomes 18 new Gold Members and 79 new Silver Members.

Under the AAIF, members help to reduce fragmentation in the ecosystem, improve interoperability, shape standards and advance open protocols.

New Gold Members include industry leaders Akamai, American Express, Autodesk, Circle, Diagrid, Equinix, Global Payments, Hitachi, Huawei, Infobip, JPMorgan Chase, Keycard, Lenovo, Red Hat, ServiceNow, TELUS, UiPath and Workato.

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation Member Summit - The Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), the open foundation driving the transparent and collaborative evolution of agentic AI, today announced the addition of 18 new Gold Members and 79 new Silver Members. The AAIF now represents a community of 146 members collaborating to advance open protocols, tooling and best practices for agent-based AI systems.

Additionally, the AAIF has appointed David Nalley, director of developer experience at AWS, as governing board chair. With more than two decades of open source leadership experience, Nalley brings deep expertise spearheading large-scale open source initiatives and enabling collaboration across diverse, global communities. As governing board chair, he will help set the Foundation's strategic priorities, ensure strong, neutral governance, and align member participation around advancing open protocols, interoperability, and production-ready agentic AI standards.

"Agents are rapidly maturing from experimental prototypes to production-ready systems that are fundamentally transforming how we build applications and conduct business across industries," said David Nalley, governing board chair of the AAIF and director of developer experience at AWS. "Building and scaling open source tools and standards for agentic AI will require the collective expertise and collaboration of all our members. I'm thrilled to welcome so many new companies to the AAIF and excited to invite innovative projects and contributors across the AI ecosystem to join us as we work together to shape the future."

This leadership growth and rapid expansion reflects rising industry demand for shared, open standards as AI moves from experimental to operational. Research on the economic impacts of open source shows that 89% of organizations that have adopted AI use open source in their infrastructure, reinforcing the importance of neutral governance, agreed upon standards, and open collaboration as agentic architectures mature.

By joining the AAIF, new members gain access to a global ecosystem where they can directly shape emerging standards, collaborate on open source innovation, and help meet growing demand for interoperable, standardized agentic infrastructure.

"Nearly 150 organizations joining the AAIF in its early days is a strong signal that agentic AI is shifting from experimentation to real-world deployment," said Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation. "The infrastructure for autonomous systems must be open, interoperable and community-governed. The AAIF exists to make that possible."

The following organizations have recently joined the AAIF as Gold Members:

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Its market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform.

is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Its market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global, premium payments and lifestyle brand powered by technology. Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers.

(NYSE: AXP) is a global, premium payments and lifestyle brand powered by technology. Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. Autodesk ( NASDAQ: ADSK) is changing how the world is designed and made. Its technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, and media and entertainment, empowering innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products to mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps its customers to design and make a better world for all.

NASDAQ: ADSK) is changing how the world is designed and made. Its technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, and media and entertainment, empowering innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products to mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps its customers to design and make a better world for all. Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is a leading internet financial platform company advancing an open, global economy through digital assets, payment applications, and programmable blockchain infrastructure. With USDC, Circle Payments Network, and Arc, Circle enables trusted financial innovation for institutions, enterprises, and developers worldwide.

(NYSE: CRCL) is a leading internet financial platform company advancing an open, global economy through digital assets, payment applications, and programmable blockchain infrastructure. With USDC, Circle Payments Network, and Arc, Circle enables trusted financial innovation for institutions, enterprises, and developers worldwide. Diagrid builds platforms and services for AI agents and durable workflow execution, delivering enterprise-grade resiliency, security, and observability to empower organizations to move agentic AI into production. Diagrid is an open source first company and an active contributor to CNCF projects including Dapr, KEDA, and others.

builds platforms and services for AI agents and durable workflow execution, delivering enterprise-grade resiliency, security, and observability to empower organizations to move agentic AI into production. Diagrid is an open source first company and an active contributor to CNCF projects including Dapr, KEDA, and others. Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) is the world's largest digital infrastructure company operating more than 270 data centers globally, providing the foundational infrastructure that enables the digitally connected world to function. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI – quickly, efficiently, and everywhere.

(NASDAQ: EQIX) is the world's largest digital infrastructure company operating more than 270 data centers globally, providing the foundational infrastructure that enables the digitally connected world to function. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI – quickly, efficiently, and everywhere. Global Payments is a leading payment technology and software company that powers commerce for businesses of all sizes worldwide. With its global reach, local expertise and scale, Global Payments manages trillions in payments volume and billions of transactions across more than 175 countries.

is a leading payment technology and software company that powers commerce for businesses of all sizes worldwide. With its global reach, local expertise and scale, Global Payments manages trillions in payments volume and billions of transactions across more than 175 countries. Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance, through its Social Innovation Business that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology, and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges.

contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance, through its Social Innovation Business that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology, and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology infrastructure and smart devices. It has approximately 208,000 employees and operates in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people. It is committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

is a leading global provider of information and communications technology infrastructure and smart devices. It has approximately 208,000 employees and operates in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people. It is committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Infobip is a global leader in omnichannel engagement powering a broad range of messaging channels, tools and solutions for advanced customer engagement, authentication and security. It helps clients and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications, grow their business and enhance the customer experience – all in a fast, secure and reliable way.

is a global leader in omnichannel engagement powering a broad range of messaging channels, tools and solutions for advanced customer engagement, authentication and security. It helps clients and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications, grow their business and enhance the customer experience – all in a fast, secure and reliable way. JPMorganChase is a leader in investment banking, financial services, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. With over 63,000 technologists globally and an annual tech investment of $19.8 billion, JPMorganChase is dedicated to improving the design, analytics, development, coding, testing and application programming that goes into creating high quality software and new products.

is a leader in investment banking, financial services, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. With over 63,000 technologists globally and an annual tech investment of $19.8 billion, JPMorganChase is dedicated to improving the design, analytics, development, coding, testing and application programming that goes into creating high quality software and new products. Keycard ' s mission is to unlock the power of AI agents by giving developers and enterprises the foundations they need to build and adopt trusted agentic applications at scale. Its identity and access platform provides real-time, contextual guardrails, enabling the transition from static, human-driven workflows to machine-driven, autonomous, agentic applications.

' mission is to unlock the power of AI agents by giving developers and enterprises the foundations they need to build and adopt trusted agentic applications at scale. Its identity and access platform provides real-time, contextual guardrails, enabling the transition from static, human-driven workflows to machine-driven, autonomous, agentic applications. Lenovo is a global technology powerhouse serving millions of customers every day. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices, infrastructure, software, solutions, and services.

is a global technology powerhouse serving millions of customers every day. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices, infrastructure, software, solutions, and services. Red Hat is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere – from the data center to the edge.

is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere – from the data center to the edge. ServiceNow is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates any cloud, model, and data source to orchestrate enterprise work. Unifying systems, apps, and AI agents, it delivers a single pane of glass, connecting intelligence to execution across the business, at scale, with measurable outcomes.

is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates any cloud, model, and data source to orchestrate enterprise work. Unifying systems, apps, and AI agents, it delivers a single pane of glass, connecting intelligence to execution across the business, at scale, with measurable outcomes. TELUS is a world-leading technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue through a global portfolio of communications, digital customer experience and health technologies. In 2025, TELUS launched Canada's first fully sovereign AI factory dedicated to advancing a sovereign and open source AI ecosystem.

is a world-leading technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue through a global portfolio of communications, digital customer experience and health technologies. In 2025, TELUS launched Canada's first fully sovereign AI factory dedicated to advancing a sovereign and open source AI ecosystem. UiPath is a global leader in agentic automation. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Connecting agents, AI models, applications, robots, and people into orchestrated workflows, UiPath delivers measurable business impact at scale.

is a global leader in agentic automation. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Connecting agents, AI models, applications, robots, and people into orchestrated workflows, UiPath delivers measurable business impact at scale. Workato is the Enterprise MCP company, providing the connective layer that gives AI agents secure, governed access to enterprise systems and data. Built on a decade of integration expertise spanning 14,000+ applications, Workato's platform enables organizations to move from simple automation to agentic AI that can reason, act, and orchestrate work across the entire business.

New Silver Members include: 1Password, AG2, Agent Field, AIERA, Airbyte, AI Robotix, AlloIA, Alpic, Alterion AI, AltLayer, Apollo GraphQL, ASAPP, Avrio AI, Bluefin Payment Systems, BlueRock Security, BrightQuery, Capsule Security, Cequence, ChainOpera AI, Citiri, Clutch Security, Corridor, Dataiku, Data Science Dojo, Datastrato, Decentralization Research Center, Descope, ESET, Future of Life Institute, Geniez, Golf, Gravitee, Guru, Hashgraph, Helmet Security, Identity Digital, Infoblox, Interop.io, iProov, Juicedata, Kilo Code, Kite AI, Komodor, Langdock, Liquid Reply, MACH Alliance, Mezmo, MindsDB, Mirror Security, Mistral AI, MoonLight Marketing, MotherDuck, Neo4j, NuStudio.AI, Nx, Ocean Security, Okahu, Pallas Security, Palma.ai, pgEdge, PlayerZero, Reboot Technologies, Resolve Technology, rocketride.ai, RX-M, Safe Software, Scalekit, StackGen, StackQL Studios, TensorOpera AI, Ultra Security, USI, Vstorm, Warp, XTrace, Yaala Labs, Yasp.ai, zCloak Network, and ZeroClick.

New and existing AAIF members will gather in New York City at MCP Dev Summit from April 2-3. View the agenda and register to attend here .

To learn more about the AAIF, including how to get involved, become a member or contribute, please visit aaif.io .

"The enterprise adoption of AI agents requires open standards that prioritize interoperability, architectural flexibility, and security. Akamai is proud to support the Agentic AI Foundation as a Gold Member to help shape frameworks that enable businesses to deploy autonomous AI at scale. Standards for AI agents and MCP servers will help developers leverage the right infrastructure to meet their needs without compromising portability or security. We're committed to working with the community to accelerate responsible, scalable AI innovation."

– Jon Alexander, Senior Vice President of Product for the Cloud Technology Group, Akamai

"American Express is pleased to join the Agentic AI Foundation and collaborate with industry peers to advance open standards and protocols that support interoperability across agentic AI systems. Open standards play an important role in enabling collaboration and supporting the secure and transparent evolution of agentic AI. Through the AAIF, we look forward to contributing our perspective to help encourage responsible adoption across the ecosystem."

– Hilary Packer, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Data and AI, American Express

"Agentic AI has the potential to transform how work gets done, but real customer workflows span many tools, data sources, and partners. Reliable automation at this scale requires deep interoperability, open protocols, and shared standards across the ecosystem. We're joining the Agentic AI Foundation to help advance the open foundations that agent-driven workflows depend on – so customers can benefit from trustworthy, scalable automation across the systems they use every day."

– Raji Arasu, Chief Technology Officer, Autodesk

"As software increasingly coordinates economic activity, open standards and trusted financial infrastructure are essential. At Circle, we believe programmable, internet-native money is foundational to this shift and will be the basis for the emerging agentic economy. Stablecoins enable automated systems to move value globally and in real time, and joining the Agentic AI Foundation reflects our commitment to open collaboration and interoperable infrastructure."

– Li Fan, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Circle

"Open source is foundational to the adoption of new technologies and standards. As AI agents become more capable and autonomous, the ecosystem requires a neutral home that enables broad collaboration and shared innovation. By joining the Agentic AI Foundation, Diagrid brings deep expertise in protocols, distributed systems and durable execution to support open standards and help advance a scalable, production-ready agentic AI ecosystem."

– Mark Fussell, Founder and CEO, Diagrid

"As AI evolves toward an autonomous 'Internet of Agents,' the industry must solve challenges that extend beyond software, including global scale, secure interconnection, and ultra-low-latency execution. Equinix bridges the gap between the AI software ecosystem and the physical infrastructure that powers it, providing a neutral, distributed environment where diverse agents can interact securely and at scale. By joining the AAIF, Equinix is helping build an open, secure, and infrastructure-ready foundation for the global autonomous economy."

– Arun Dev, Vice President of Digital Interconnection, Equinix

"Agentic AI has the potential to transform how global commerce operates, but only if it is built on shared foundations. Through our membership of the Agentic AI Foundation, we will drive industry-led collaboration that promotes consistency, openness and responsible innovation so our merchants can reliably and safely accept transactions from agents without the need for complex systems and investments."

– Cindy Turner, Chief Product Officer, Global Payments

"By collaborating with the Keycloak project in CNCF, Hitachi has developed deep expertise in SSO technologies for AI-driven systems. Leveraging this expertise through HMAX by Hitachi, a suite of next-generation solutions that brings the power of AI to social infrastructure, we will enable secure interoperability between Physical AI and Agentic AI, supporting the growth of the Agentic AI ecosystem."

– Yuichi Nakamura, Head of OSPO, Hitachi, Ltd.

"We are excited to join the Agentic AI Foundation and look forward to collaborating with others in the community. Agentic AI is core to many of our technologies and products, from cloud to consumer products to AI solutions. We firmly believe that working together in open source will bring forth many new exciting innovations for the shared benefit of all."

– Bill Ren Xudong, Chief Open Source Liaison Officer, Huawei

"MCP fundamentally transforms how platforms integrate with AI agents by eliminating manual API integration work. Our communication APIs are machine-readable, allowing AI agents to independently discover capabilities and execute actions like sending SMS, RCS, or WhatsApp messages through simple shared language. This dramatically reduces integration overhead, accelerates development, and lets developers focus on building innovative customer experiences. We're excited to join the Agentic AI Foundation and contribute to shaping the open standards that will power the future of agentic AI."

– Adrian Benić, Chief Product Officer, Infobip

"Agents are rewriting the foundations of computing. The protocols and standards that emerge now will redefine the next decade of software. Keycard is joining the AAIF because we believe agent identity and control must be built on open foundations so everyone can realize their promise."

– Ian Livingstone, Co-founder and CEO, Keycard

"As AI agents become more autonomous, collaborating with the Agentic AI Foundation is essential to define the standards that will allow agents to scale more reliably. Grounded in Lenovo's Hybrid AI vision, spanning personal AI experiences and enterprise-grade systems, we believe intelligent agents must operate seamlessly across devices, edge, and cloud. By contributing Lenovo's full‑stack leadership, from the edge to devices to the cloud, we are committed to building an open and interoperable ecosystem where intelligent agents can move fluidly, securely, and responsibly across every environment."

– Tolga Kurtoglu, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Lenovo

"The future of enterprise AI will be defined by its ability to operate autonomously across the hybrid cloud, making the need for transparent, interoperable standards and collaboration more critical than ever. Joining the Agentic AI Foundation and bringing our leadership in open source AI projects like vLLM, PyTorch and llm-d is the logical next step in our work to drive industry-wide transformation. Agentic AI represents a pivotal shift in how we interact with data and applications, but its potential cannot be realized without collaborating in the open. We look forward to working alongside the Linux Foundation and our peers to put agent-based systems to work and shape this era of enterprise AI."

– Brian Stevens, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for AI, Red Hat

"For agentic AI to deliver real value at enterprise scale, it must be open by design – able to work across systems without friction or lock-in, while remaining fully governed. That's why ServiceNow is proud to be part of the Agentic AI Foundation. As the AI control tower for business reinvention, ServiceNow brings a practical, workflow-first perspective to helping the agentic AI ecosystem mature in a way that is trusted, interoperable, and ready for real-world use."

– Joe Davis, Executive Vice President of AI Platform Engineering, ServiceNow

"The future of AI depends on open standards and real collaboration. Those who control their AI infrastructure will shape the rules of the AI economy, and with that comes real responsibility. That's why transparency and collaboration need to be the backbone of how we build agentic AI. Through AAIF, we're helping share the global industry dialogue on how we can build a more open and trustworthy future of AI."

– Hesham Fahmy, Chief Information Officer, TELUS

"Joining the Agentic AI Foundation reflects our commitment to advancing open, enterprise frameworks for agent development, governance and orchestration. Collaborating with leading platform providers and AI innovators allows UiPath to help shape interoperable standards across the ecosystem, enabling enterprise trust in the potential and promise of agentic AI and automation."

– Raghu Malpani, Chief Technology Officer, UiPath

"MCP has established the standard for how AI agents connect to business systems. The next frontier is making that connection enterprise-grade – giving AI a secure way to act on real business processes. With Workato Enterprise MCP, we've delivered that layer – the orchestration, security, and governance to put agentic AI to work at scale. We're proud to join the Agentic AI Foundation as a Gold Member and help define the next chapter of open, enterprise-ready AI infrastructure.

– Adam Seligman, Chief Technology Officer, Workato

About the Agentic AI Foundation

The Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) is the open foundation for the rapidly expanding ecosystem of agentic AI technologies that enable autonomous, interoperable AI systems. With founding projects including MCP, goose, and AGENTS.md, AAIF governs the core standards and protocols that enable agents to operate interoperably across platforms. Through transparent governance and broad industry participation, AAIF is driving adoption and ensuring agentic AI infrastructure evolves openly, predictably, and at production scale. For more information, please visit https://aaif.io/ .

