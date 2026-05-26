Agentic IT Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas to Help CIOs Turn AI Investment Into Value

With AI initiatives moving deeper into enterprise workflows, CIOs and senior IT leaders are being asked to make clearer bets, manage new risks, and prove measurable value. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, June 9 to 11 at the Bellagio, Info-Tech Research Group will feature Agentic IT sessions focused on leadership, AI ethics, security, software delivery, and enterprise value creation.

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has announced a slate of Agentic IT sessions for its flagship conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, taking place June 9 to 11 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino. Centered on the theme Agentic IT: From Hype to Value, the sessions will help CIOs and senior IT leaders assess where agentic AI can create measurable enterprise impact while addressing the leadership, ethics, software delivery, and security challenges that come with autonomous systems.

At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, June 9 to 11 at the Bellagio, Info-Tech Research Group will feature Agentic IT sessions focused on leadership, AI ethics, security, software delivery, and enterprise value creation. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

As AI initiatives expand across IT, HR, marketing, and other business functions, technology leaders are under pressure to make confident decisions about which capabilities deserve investment, which workflows need to be redesigned, and where governance and risk controls must evolve. Not every process is ready for agentification, and not every AI project should advance. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, the agenda will focus on how IT leaders can move beyond experimentation to build an agentic organization with clear intent, measurable outcomes, and disciplined execution.

"Agentic AI forces a different kind of leadership conversation," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "CIOs are no longer being asked whether they should adopt AI; they are being asked where autonomy will create value, how quickly teams can adapt, and what guardrails are needed to protect the organization. The Agentic IT sessions at LIVE 2026 are designed to help leaders make those calls with confidence and move from activity to impact."

Agentic AI Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

The Agentic IT sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas will examine the shift from AI hype to business value across five critical dimensions: executive decision-making, AI ethics, agentic AI security, software development, and cybersecurity leadership. The featured sessions include:

Agentic IT: From Hype to Value

In this opening keynote, CEO Tom Zehren will reframe the AI conversation for CIOs and senior IT leaders who are expected to make confident bets on emerging technology while balancing credibility, delivery pressure, and board-level expectations. The session will challenge familiar narratives and outline how leaders can drive sustained enterprise impact beyond the hype.

The Challenge of Ethics: Effectively Applying AI Ethics in the Face of Real-World Challenges

This session will examine how organizations can embed ethics into AI development processes. Advisory Fellow Valence Howden will explore how AI reflects the values of those who build it and how leaders can help ensure AI outcomes align with organizational values.

Securing Agentic AI and the New Security Reality

As autonomous systems begin to reason, plan, and act across the enterprise, security leaders must determine which controls matter most. In this session, Research Director Pearl Almeida will help attendees understand what to prioritize now, what can wait, and which conversations to start with their security teams as agentic AI adoption expands.

Developer Survival Guide in the Age of Agentification

This session will explore how development teams can adapt as AI changes software delivery. Research Fellow Hans Eckman will address the gap between what AI appears to enable, including speed, autonomy, and exponential output, and what enterprises still require, including reliability, safety, governance, maintainability, and repeatable delivery.

Reinventing Security Leadership in the AI Era

This session will examine how cybersecurity leadership must evolve as threat defense, compliance, identity, and risk mitigation move toward machine-speed, agentic models. Security Technical Counselor Erik Avakian will provide a strategic framework to help security leaders move from reactive firefighting to proactive defense in an AI-driven operating environment.

The Agentic IT sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas reflect its central focus on helping technology leaders generate measurable value by adopting AI with intent, refining workflows, and leading a cultural shift toward adaptability across IT and the wider enterprise. Through analyst-led keynotes, interactive sessions, peer discussions, and opportunities for one-on-one meetings with Info-Tech experts, attendees will gain practical insights into how agentic capabilities can be prioritized, governed, and scaled with confidence.

Further updates on Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, including additional agenda details and speaker announcements, will be shared in the coming weeks. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

Exhibitor Opportunities

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group