Agentio Research Shows YouTube Creator Integrations Deliver Nearly 5x More Attention Per Dollar Than CTV Advertising

Agentio analysis reveals that shifting just 10% of CTV budgets to YouTube Creator partnerships generates a 37% increase in minutes of attention at no additional cost

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentio, the leading AI-native platform for scalable Creator partnerships, today published new research demonstrating that YouTube Creator integrations dramatically outperform connected TV (CTV) advertising in cost efficiency, audience quality, and consumer trust . The findings come as YouTube continues to solidify its position as the most-watched streaming platform on American television screens.

According to the analysis, Creator integrations generate nearly five times more minutes of viewer attention than CTV ads, for the same level of spend. The research also shows that Brands can achieve a 37% increase in total attention reach by reallocating just 10% of their CTV budget to YouTube Creator partnerships, with zero additional investment required.

Three Structural Advantages Over Traditional TV Advertising

The shift is grounded in a fundamental change in how audiences consume video. YouTube holds 13.4% of all U.S. TV viewing time — surpassing Netflix, Disney, and every other individual streaming platform — and up to 50% of YouTube consumption now occurs on television screens.

The research identifies three key reasons Creator integrations outperform CTV and Linear TV ads. First, consumer trust: 70% of consumers say they trust Creator recommendations more than direct Brand advertising, according to industry research. Creator messages are delivered by voices audiences have chosen to follow, making Brand integrations contextual and personal rather than interruptive.

Second, access to premium audiences: more than 125 million people globally pay for YouTube Premium specifically to avoid advertising. These high-income, highly engaged viewers are completely unreachable via traditional programmatic ads. Because Creator integrations are embedded within the content itself, they reach these subscribers in full.

Third, compounding value: unlike CTV, where value stops the moment spend stops, YouTube videos function as a searchable content library. Agentio's data shows that 40% of views come from content published more than 30 days ago , driving effective CPMs 20–50% below contracted rates as bonus views accumulate over time.

The Efficiency Math: 5x More Attention Per Dollar

Integrations running on Agentio average 85% completion rates on 94-second average placements, generating significantly more watch-time per impression than standard CTV spots. When the long-tail viewing effect is factored in, YouTube Creators deliver almost five times more minutes of attention per advertising dollar than CTV.

To illustrate the impact, Agentio modeled a $1,000,000 video marketing budget. Even assuming flat $35 CPMs across both channels, moving just $100,000 (10%) from CTV to Creator integrations generates an additional 2.5 million minutes of watch-time, equal to a 37% increase in total consumer attention — at no additional cost.

"In the last quarter of 2025, one of our Agentio Clients shifted $600K of Linear TV budget to Creator integrations on YouTube — a trend we are observing becoming more and more popular among our Clients in 2026" said Arthur Leopold, co-founder and CEO of Agentio. "The data is clear: YouTube Creators are now the dominant means to reach TV audiences through trusted voices, rather than branded content. Brands serious about performance will prioritize Creator integrations, which unlock trusted attention, access to premium audiences, and compounding value over time."

The full analysis, Why Brands Are Shifting CTV and Linear Budgets to YouTube Creators , is available now.

About Agentio

Agentio is the leading AI-native platform for scalable, performance-driven Creator advertising. By combining a closed Creator marketplace with first-party data and end-to-end automation, Agentio's AI infrastructure automates campaigns end-to-end, enabling advertisers to scale Creator programs across Meta, YouTube, and beyond in hours, not months. Every transaction on the platform generates thousands of data points, making matching sharper and performance predictions more precise over time. Agentio recently announced its $40M Series B led by Forerunner, with participation from previous investors, Benchmark, Craft, and AlleyCorp. For more information, visit www.agentio.com.

SOURCE Agentio