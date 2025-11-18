Agentio Raises $40M Series B to Scale AI-Native Platform for Creator-Led Advertising

Funding round led by Forerunner, and will accelerate the shift of $800B of digital ad spend to creators

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentio—the AI-native platform for creator-led advertising—raised a $40M Series B led by Forerunner to scale the infrastructure enabling brands to shift hundreds of billions of digital advertising spend to creators. The round includes additional investments from Benchmark, Craft Ventures, AlleyCorp, Antler, and Starting Line, bringing total capital raised to $56 million and valuing the company at $340 million.

The creator economy is expected to reach $500B by 2027 as creators become the most trusted voices for consumers. But while brands recognize the opportunity, creator advertising has remained stuck in a manual, inefficient model — individual negotiations, inconsistent measurement, and workflows that don't scale beyond a handful of partnerships. The result: less than 2% of digital advertising spend flows to creators despite their outsized influence on purchasing decisions.

"Advertising follows attention, and attention has moved to creators. The shift is already happening — brands are moving billions into creator-led marketing," said Arthur Leopold, co-founder and CEO of Agentio. "What's been missing is infrastructure that lets brands scale creator programs the way they can easily scale their search and paid social campaigns — thereby making creators part of their media plan. We've built that infrastructure. Brands can now build creator programs on Agentio that run at the scale of their paid media budgets. This new funding will allow us to expand that infrastructure globally and across platforms, establishing Agentio as the most important growth engine for brands, and unlocking the movement of hundreds of billions of dollars into the creator economy."

Agentio's AI infrastructure powers this shift by automating end-to-end creator campaign lifecycles at scale, from creator-brand matching to content briefing, brand safety, bids, contracting, approvals, payments, and real-time performance tracking. The platform enables brands to build and scale creator programs with the same efficiency, speed, measurement, and control as any digital media buy, while giving creators automated access to enterprise advertising budgets. In 2025 alone, over 100 leading enterprise brands, including Uber, Tecovas, DoorDash, CashApp, and Olipop, have shifted tens of millions of dollars in paid media budgets to creator campaigns built on Agentio's platform.

"Every previous attempt to scale creator advertising required armies of people negotiating individual deals. It couldn't work at the scale brands needed," said Jonathan Meyers, co-founder and CTO of Agentio. "What's changed is that AI can now automate the manual administrative tasks that once took weeks or months. Marketers can train custom agents in natural language to translate their ideas into fully contracted creator campaigns in minutes. Our platform analyzes a brand's needs, evaluates tens of thousands of creators for audience and content fit, determines optimal matches, and automates the entire workflow, from brief to payment. This end-to-end automation is powered by the underlying technology, network, and data on Agentio that turn creator marketing into a scalable system."

Agentio's AI platform operates as a two-sided network connecting brands and creators: brands get agentic tooling to build, automate, and scale their creator programs, and creators get personalized opportunities from top brands without endless back and forth or negotiation. The company has achieved 5x+ year-over-year growth, with brands using the platform to run creator campaigns that outperform their best digital channels. Bombas recently achieved 5.3x better ROAS from Agentio campaigns compared to digital video campaigns.

"Creators have become one of the most powerful forces shaping consumer behavior, but the infrastructure to support them hasn't kept pace," said Eurie Kim, Managing Partner of Forerunner. "Just as Google and Meta built platforms to unlock search and social, Agentio is building the infrastructure needed for creator-led ad development and monetization at scale. Arthur and Jonathan recognized early on the opportunity for AI to bridge the execution gap between creators and marketers, and we believe the Agentio platform will power the next generation of efficient, scalable marketing alpha in the ever-evolving competition for customer acquisition and awareness."

Several Forerunner portfolio companies, including Warby Parker, Away, Chime, and The Farmer's Dog, run successful creator programs on Agentio's platform.

"Agentio completely transformed our YouTube creator strategy," said Steven Vigilante, Director of Media and Partnerships at Olipop. "What used to require months of coordination for a handful of partnerships now happens in days, allowing us to activate dozens of top-tier creators while improving performance tracking. For the first time, we can scale this channel and measure the ROI on every dollar spent, just as we would with any paid media channel."

Agentio will use the Series B funding to advance its AI infrastructure, expand creator content buys beyond YouTube to Meta Partnership Ads and additional platforms, and grow its team from 35 to over 100 employees in 2026. The company recently added Rhett McLaughlin & Link Neal (best known as Rhett & Link ), acclaimed Creators and hosts of Good Mythical Morning, the most-watched daily morning show on the internet, as advisors after growing their branded revenue through Agentio.

