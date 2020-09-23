Agents Can Complete An Auto Quote On The Go In As Little As One Minute With New Nationwide Express Mobile App

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To address independent agents' need for speed and ease of doing business, in 2019 Nationwide introduced Nationwide Express®, a technology platform that enables agents to quote multi-line policies in as little as two minutes. The tool enabled agents to tailor coverages, bind and process payment and trailing documents in a fraction of the time.

Today, Nationwide introduced a new Nationwide Express mobile app, which allows agents to scan a driver's license to complete an auto quote in as little as 60 seconds. Agents can also add a renters policy with just one click. The launch of the new mobile app now puts the power to generate quotes on the go into the palm of an agent's hand.

"As a leading independent agent carrier, Nationwide Express is one way we're facilitating the success of our independent agent partners," said Jeff Rommel, senior vice president of property and casualty sales for Nationwide. "Nationwide Express was built with the independent agent in mind. This tool is leading-edge in helping agencies to efficiently grow their business."

Findings from Nationwide's Agent Authority research show that nearly a third of consumers (32%) cited that the length of time it takes to receive an insurance quote is a challenge. The Nationwide Express mobile app was designed to help agents work faster, from wherever it is convenient for them. It's as easy as scanning a driver's license with a mobile device or tablet. Once the quote is stored, agents can choose to bind the policy in Nationwide Express, complete it later when they're back in an office, or send it directly to customers and let them complete the bind process when it's most convenient, giving the agent the power to do business the way that makes sense for them.

About Nationwide Express

Nationwide Express was created to help agents quote multiple products in a fraction of the time it used to take—reducing the process by 15 minutes or more. Nationwide Express is designed to be simple and intuitive, making it easy for agents to start selling on day one.

Previously completing a quote required manually entering redundant information, but now Nationwide Express will automatically populate the majority of the client's information, as well as find and apply most discounts. This allows an agency to spend less time on administrative duties, and more time on generating revenue.

Agents can access Nationwide Express today in all states Nationwide offers personal lines insurance, with additional features to be added this year. The Nationwide Express mobile app is available in 31 states on iOS devices. More states and an Android version coming soon.

Download the app in the app store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nationwide-express/id1475676677

Learn more at: www.nationwide.com/NationwideExpress

