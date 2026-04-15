AgentSync Contracting Surpasses 15,000 Carrier Submissions

Milestone achievement underscores AgentSync's emergence as a competitive force for LHA and P&C producer-to-carrier contract management

DENVER, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AgentSync Contracting has surpassed 15,000 successful carrier submissions on behalf of its agency customers, marking a significant step in the company's push to modernize enterprise contracting.

Modern Insurance Infrastructure

Since its launch, AgentSync Contracting has tracked more than 55,000 contracts across 150 carriers, serving more than 18,000 producers at both the individual and firm level. The platform has mapped hundreds of carrier variations and tracked more than 2,200 distinct contract changes, reflecting the real-world complexity that large, multi-carrier agencies deal with daily.

"Crossing the 15,000-submissions milestone is more than a number—it's proof that we've built something that holds up at scale," said Niranjan "Niji" Sabharwal, CEO of AgentSync. "Large agencies have been stuck with platforms that were built for a different era. AgentSync Contracting was designed to handle the real complexity of enterprise distribution, and this milestone tells us the market has been waiting for that."

Replacing fragmented workflows with a single source of truth

For agencies, managing contracts across dozens of carriers and hundreds of producers has historically meant disconnected systems, siloed data, and a steady stream of not-in-good-order (NIGO) submissions that delay appointments and frustrate producers. AgentSync Contracting addresses this by pulling data directly from producers and the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR), standardizing carrier workflows into one platform, and giving both admins and producers real-time visibility into contract status.

"The legacy approach to contracting puts an enormous operational burden on agency administrators, and it still produces errors," said Jenn Knight, CTO of AgentSync. "What we've built removes the manual steps that cause NIGO submissions and commission clawbacks. Our customers aren't just moving faster. They're operating with a level of confidence and predictability that simply wasn't possible before."

Built to scale, proven in production

The Contracting platform's adoption reflects the depth of its enterprise capabilities. Contracts flow into the system through multiple channels—60 percent initiated by agency administrators, 30 percent through producer-to-producer invites, and 10 percent sourced from third-party external systems—demonstrating the platform's ability to integrate into complex, existing agency workflows without disruption.

"Enterprise agencies need a contracting platform that can keep up with their distribution networks," said Rhae Shaw, SVP of Technology at AgentSync. "We engineered AgentSync Contracting to handle thousands of producers, hundreds of carriers, and the full range of contract lifecycle events without requiring agencies to grow their administrative teams just to keep up. Hitting 15,000 submissions shows that architecture is working. And we're just getting started."

What customers are seeing

Agencies using AgentSync Contracting report measurable improvements across their contracting operations:

Fewer administrative hours through automated data population and standardized workflows

Faster producer onboarding, with an average submission cycle under 9 days

Lower NIGO rates from pre-submission data validation against NIPR and carrier-specific requirements

Less producer churn by reducing the friction of manual, multi-system contracting

Multi-carrier, multi-producer processing handled from one consolidated platform

For agency leadership evaluating their contracting infrastructure, AgentSync offers the depth of capability that legacy platforms have long promised, with the speed and usability they've consistently failed to deliver.

AgentSync will be a sponsor, speaker, and exhibitor at Medicarians, April 20-22, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Visit booth 121 for a Contracting demonstration.

About AgentSync

AgentSync is leading the way in insurtech solutions that reduce friction in business-critical compliance and producer lifecycle management processes. By automating producer onboarding workflows and integrating real-time data across systems, AgentSync enables insurance carriers, agencies, and MGAs to manage compliance by exception, eliminate manual overhead, and reduce time-to-revenue.

Founded in 2018 by Niji Sabharwal and Jenn Knight, AgentSync has been recognized as one of Denver's Best Places to Work, a Forbes Magazine Cloud 100 Rising Star, an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner, and The Software Report's Top 50 Software Companies of 2025.

AgentSync is at the forefront of insurance industry innovation. Follow along as we continue making our vision—to simplify and connect the full end-to-end producer lifecycle management process—a reality. Visit www.agentsync.io.

SOURCE AgentSync