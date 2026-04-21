AgentSync Hierarchies to Untangle Commission and Distribution Complexity for Carriers and Agencies

New solution progresses AgentSync's vision for full-lifecycle producer management; AgentSync Hierarchies debuts at Medicarians, April 20–22, Booth 121

DENVER, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AgentSync today announced Hierarchies, a product that extends AgentSync's producer lifecycle management capabilities into the complex world of distribution structures. Hierarchies gives carriers and agencies the visibility, flexibility, and control they need to manage producer relationships from first appointment to downstream commission.

Insurance distribution is a journey, not a destination. For carriers and agencies—especially those operating in the life and annuities space—the producer journey runs through contracting, appointments, licensing, and a constantly shifting web of distribution relationships and commission structures. AgentSync has long helped carriers and agencies get producers ready to sell faster and more compliantly. Hierarchies picks up where other products leave off, by tackling the layered, dynamic, high-stakes distribution structures that determine how commissions flow, how performance gets measured, and how networks grow.

For too many organizations today, managing those structures means spreadsheets, tribal knowledge, and a tolerance for uncertainty. Hierarchies replaces all three and connects directly to the AgentSync platform that already powers their producer onboarding and compliance workflows.

"The way insurance distribution actually works has never matched the way most platforms try to model it," said Niranjan "Niji" Sabharwal, CEO of AgentSync. "Hierarchies was built to reflect the real complexity of insurance distribution, especially for L&A: layered, dynamic, and high-stakes. It gives organizations the tools to manage their distribution without turning every commission cycle into a fire drill. It's also the next step in our vision for what end-to-end producer lifecycle management can look like when everything is connected."

What Hierarchies actually does

Hierarchies provides a full-featured solution for articulating, updating, and reporting on distribution structures in real time. Core capabilities include:

Product hierarchy visualization

Commission-level support

Carrier product creation

Bulk import of contracts and producers

Admin change request and approval workflow

…All backed by a full change log for auditability

For organizations that need deeper integration, the product includes real-time APIs and webhooks for hierarchy change updates, single sign-on support, and embedded UI connectivity with AgentSync's existing Manage platform so distribution data flows seamlessly across the systems that already run producer operations.

Producers also gain self-service access to downline hierarchy management, giving field teams visibility into their own structures without creating more work for back-office administrators. It's the same approach AgentSync has applied across its platform: Reduce friction at every stage of the producer lifecycle, and give every stakeholder the right information at the right time.

"Building Hierarchies meant solving for some of the most structurally complex data relationships in insurance," said Jenn Knight, CTO of AgentSync. "We didn't just want to display hierarchies. We wanted to make them dynamic and actionable. The result is a product that can keep pace with how distribution structures actually evolve, while keeping compliance and accuracy at the center. And because it connects to the broader AgentSync platform, it extends the same data integrity that carriers and agencies already rely on for onboarding and licensing into distribution management."

That connection to the broader platform is what separates Hierarchies from a point solution. Automatic licensing and appointment data retrieval through the industry source of truth, the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR), keeps producer information current and compliant with the same real-time data backbone that supports AgentSync's onboarding and contracting workflows.

"What we kept hearing from carriers and agencies was that they had no single source of truth for their distribution structures," said Rhae Shaw, SVP of Technology at AgentSync. "They were making commission decisions and reporting on distribution performance based on incomplete or outdated data, often siloed from the same producer records they were managing elsewhere. Hierarchies fixes that. When it's connected to the broader AgentSync platform, the data stays accurate across the entire producer lifecycle without requiring constant manual work to keep it that way."

See the Hierarchies demo at Medicarians—Booth 121

Attendees of the Medicarians conference, held April 20–22 in Las Vegas, can see Hierarchies in action at AgentSync's Booth 121. The demonstration will walk through how carriers and agencies configure, visualize, and manage complex distribution structures from a single interface, and how Hierarchies fits into a broader producer lifecycle management strategy.

AgentSync will also participate in a panel discussion on April 22 at 10:45 a.m. PT, where company leaders will address how modern producer management platforms are helping carriers and agencies move faster, stay compliant, and build distribution networks fit for today's insurance market.

About AgentSync

AgentSync is leading the way in insurtech solutions that reduce friction in business-critical compliance and producer lifecycle management processes. By automating producer onboarding workflows and integrating real-time data across systems, AgentSync enables insurance carriers, agencies, and MGAs to manage compliance by exception, eliminate manual overhead, and reduce time-to-revenue.

Founded in 2018 by Niji Sabharwal and Jenn Knight, AgentSync has been recognized as one of Denver's Best Places to Work, a Forbes Magazine Cloud 100 Rising Star, an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner, and The Software Report's Top 50 Software Companies of 2025.

AgentSync is at the forefront of insurance industry innovation. Follow along as we continue making our vision—to simplify and connect the full end-to-end producer lifecycle management process—a reality. Visit www.agentsync.io.

SOURCE AgentSync