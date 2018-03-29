Agenus to Present at Healthcare Investor Conferences In April

Jennifer Buell , Ph.D., Chief External Affairs and Communications Officer of Agenus, will present on Agenus and AgenTus at the Jefferies IO Cell Therapy Summit on April 3, 2018 , at the Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts . Corporate presentation is at 7:55 a.m. ET . Drs. Buell and Plater (Chief Business Officer) will be available for meetings following the corporate presentation.

, Ph.D., Chief External Affairs and Communications Officer of Agenus, will present on Agenus and AgenTus at the Jefferies IO Cell Therapy Summit on , at the Boston Harbor Hotel, . Corporate presentation is at . Drs. Buell and Plater (Chief Business Officer) will be available for meetings following the corporate presentation. John Castle , Ph.D., Head of Translational Sciences at Agenus will present at the William Blair and Maidstone Life Sciences 8th Annual Cancer Immunotherapy Conference on April 5, 2018 , at the Apela Event Space, Alexandria Center New York, New York . Corporate presentation is at 8:50 a.m. ET . Drs. Buell and Castle will be available for meetings following the corporate presentation.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's investor website at www.agenusbio.com where a replay will also be available following the presentation.

About Agenus, Inc.

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing a number of combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

About AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc.

AgenTus Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of breakthrough "living drugs" to advance potential cures for cancer patients. AgenTus employs naturally-derived and engineered receptors, specifically T cell receptors (TCRs) and Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs), designed to supercharge human immune effector cells to seek and destroy cancer. AgenTus also aims to advance adoptive cell therapy formats which would enable off-the-shelf living drugs. AgenTus has locations in Lexington, MA and Cambridge, UK. For more information, please visit www.agentustherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding upcoming corporate presentations and meetings. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Agenus Inc.

Jennifer Buell, PhD

781-674-4420

Jennifer.Buell@agenusbio.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agenus-to-present-at-healthcare-investor-conferences-in-april-300621500.html

SOURCE Agenus Inc.

Related Links

http://www.agenusbio.com

