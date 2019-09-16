Aggressive Growth Plan Expands Airshare Presence in Five Key Markets

"We've answered the demand from customers, and we're pleased to announce our commitment to meeting those needs," said John Owen, chief executive officer at Airshare. "Our Upper Midwest expansion allows us to aggressively grow our customer base with the most efficient fractional program in private aviation. The addition of these markets will greatly enhance the service we provide to our existing customers as well."

Airshare has added two industry leaders, Chris Mahon and Matt Hall, in support of this expansion and the overall growth of the company. Mahon, sales director, is a 20-year veteran of the aviation sales industry. His previous experience with jet card and charter organizations provides a unique perspective on the fractional jet ownership experience. Hall, who will lead all aircraft management sales for Airshare, is a seasoned professional who will work with clients across the country to provide full-service solutions for whole aircraft management.

The Upper Midwest expansion comes after 200% growth over the past decade, allows the company to answer customer demands, and positions Airshare for further expansion in the Northeast.

"We plan to double the size of our revenue and customer base in the next three years, along with significantly growing our overall fleet," said Owen. "Chris and Matt will be instrumental in our pursuit of these goals, and they're a perfect fit with our commitment to offer unparalleled service and flexibility – allowing our customers to decide when, where and how they fly."

ABOUT AIRSHARE

Airshare serves fractional shareowners and EMBARK® members in the Kansas City metropolitan area (Kansas and Missouri); Wichita, Kan.; Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Okla.; Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, Texas; Denver, Colo.; and Buffalo, N.Y. Airshare offers aircraft management and charter services from bases in Fort Worth, Dallas, Wichita, Kansas City, Denver and Buffalo. It currently operates a fractional fleet of Embraer Phenom 300 and Phenom 100 aircraft, along with approximately 20 other aircraft in its whole aircraft management division. For more information about Airshare and its services, please visit flyairshare.com.

