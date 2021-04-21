Aggressive Growth Ushers Aisera to $40M in Series C Funding, Led by Icon Ventures, as it Redefines Enterprise Service Management Through AI Virtual Assistants

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera, the world's first AI-driven platform that automates tasks, actions and workflows for employees and customers, announced today that it has secured $40M in Series C funding. The round was led by Icon Ventures, with participation from new investor World Innovation Lab and existing investors True Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital, Webb Investment Network, and Sherpalo. The company, which has now raised over $90M in total funding, intends to invest the capital for the continued rapid expansion and deployment of its AI-platform in enterprise IT, HR and customer service environments, as well as significant advancements in its go-to-market strategy, marketing and product development.

The new funding comes at a time of explosive growth for Aisera. In addition to achieving year-over-year growth of 300% and a base of over 65 million users, the company has secured a number of new enterprise customers including: 8x8, Autodesk, Dartmouth College, Dave, McAfee, NJ Transit, and Zoom. Significantly, Aisera provides 65-80% Auto-Resolution Rates for IT service requests and achieves 85% CSAT and ESAT improvement for customers. Aisera's accelerated growth in partnerships has resulted in the company's expanded Marketplace App accessibility with partners Microsoft, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. Additionally, Aisera has added new partnerships and integrations with Zoom, Slack, and Microsoft Teams that empower and increase collaboration for enterprise customers, while driving growth for the company.

Aisera offers the industry's first proactive, personalized, and predictive AI Service Management (AISM) solution, incorporating AI Service Desk, AI Customer Service and TicketIQ with Agent-Assist for B2B and B2C organizations. Propelled by AI and machine learning, Aisera's AI solutions auto-resolve tasks, actions and workflows for IT, Customer Service, Sales and Operations. It seamlessly integrates with enterprise applications like Salesforce, Oracle, Zendesk, ServiceNow, Workday, Adobe, Atlassian, and BMC. Aisera achieves superior end-to-end experience for its users, drastically reduces costs, and improves productivity for service agents, all while driving business revenue and growth.

"In our experience partnering with category-defining companies, the benefits of Aisera's platform clearly stand out," says Preeti Rathi, General Partner at Icon Ventures who joined the Aisera board in conjunction with the financing. "Aisera's Conversational AI improves productivity, enables self-service resolutions and drastically reduces service desk and operations costs. This allows its customers to focus on agility and digital transformation that will directly translate to business success and increased efficiencies. Aisera has emerged as an obvious market leader in AI-empowered customer service and Cloud/IT operations, and we're thrilled to be a part of this journey."

"Led by an innovative team well-established as leaders within the service desk and customer service cloud solutions spaces, Aisera continues to define itself as one of the fastest-growing and significant players making waves with technologies like Conversational AI and RPA," says Rob Theis, General Partner at World Innovation Lab. "Enterprise companies and institutions of all sizes are facing contact center and customer service challenges that are as complex as they are unpredictable. We're proud to partner with Aisera as the company continues to take these challenges head-on to revolutionize the customer experience."

Aisera was founded by serial entrepreneur Muddu Sudhakar, who previously built and led Kazeon (acquired by EMC, 2009), Cetas (acquired by VMware, 2012) and Caspida (acquired by Splunk, 2015). In 2020, Aisera was recognized as a member of the Forbes AI 50, as well as a Gartner Cool Vendor.

About Aisera

Aisera offers the world's first AI-driven service experience solution that automates operations and support for IT, Sales and customer service, making businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like self-service resolutions to users. Aisera fast tracks the digital transformation journey with user and service behavioral intelligence that drives end-to-end automation of tasks, actions, and business processes. Aisera is a top-tier, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. and a strategic partner with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, ServiceNow and Salesforce.

For a free assessment of your enterprise's IT, customer service, and HR service desk automation effectiveness and to learn how your team can benefit from day one with the Aisera platform, please contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Spencer MacDonald

(732) 300-6461

[email protected]

SOURCE Aisera

Related Links

http://www.aisera.com

