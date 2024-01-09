Aisera Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Conversational AI Software 2023

AiseraGPT, AI Copilot, and Domain-specific LLMs with strong partner ecosystem are the company's key strengths

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera , a pioneer of Generative AI solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General Purpose Conversational AI Software 2023 Vendor Assessment[1]. The report evaluated 16 vendors for the development and deployment of sophisticated GPT, LLMs and Conversational AI and Generative AI solutions that can help organizations drive growth, improve organization efficiency, user-productivity and drastically reduce costs for operations.

In discussing Aisera's key strengths, the report notes, Aisera's GPT, AI Copilot, domain-specific generative AI approach and strong partner ecosystem as strengths in the market. According to the IDC report, "Aisera is focusing much of its current efforts on enhancing AiseraGPT products with Generative AI and has already introduced many use cases and capabilities with more planned." Enterprises leverage Aisera's AI experience platform for Generative AI services such as model training, fine-tuning, grounding and RAG to operationalize Aisera's AI models to their organization's needs. Aisera provides important enterprise controls for responsible AI, trust, security, privacy and transparency while ensuring no IP and data theft in model training. Aisera leverages its experience in Generative AI to curate solutions for specific industry verticals and domains such as IT, HR, finance, sales, marketing, customer service, life sciences, healthcare, financial services, retail and more. Aisera's AI experience platform also includes 3000+ AI workflows, 500+ connectors/integrations and Visual Studio for further customization aligned to high-ROI use cases for an accelerated path to value.

"Generative AI is game changing for conversational AI and Aisera's conversational AI platform is making heavy use of generative AI to help organizations quickly create and deploy conversational AI solutions that meet a variety of needs both internally and externally," said Dave Schubmehl, Research VP, AI and Automation, IDC.

"Over the past year, Generative AI technologies have made a significant contribution to the capabilities of conversational AI applications," said Hayley Sutherland, Research Manager, Conversational AI and Knowledge Discovery, IDC. "In the enterprise, Generative AI is supporting advanced capabilities such as answer generation, answer summarization, workflow generation, knowledge article generation, code generation and more, and Aisera is working to rapidly provide such features for its customers."

The report notes, "Aisera has a strong partner ecosystem, with technology and channel partners forming a strong foundation for innovation and collaboration. Recently, Aisera's partnership success came to the forefront when Aisera won Microsoft Partner of the Year for 2023. "Aisera's recent recognition by Microsoft as the Partner of the Year , Deloitte Fast 500 and EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards demonstrate strong technology and go-to-market partnerships that support enterprises throughout solution delivery. These partnerships enable Aisera to accelerate time-to-value for organizations of all sizes. Aisera has many partnerships with leading platform and application providers, including deep integrations with Microsoft, Google, AWS, Salesforce, Workday, Atlassian, Cisco, Zoom, RingCentral, SAP, EPIC, so customers can easily build on existing cloud, SaaS, and business applications with Generative AI capabilities included.

"At Aisera, we're thrilled to be named a leader in the IDC MarketScape Conversational AI report. This achievement is a testament to Aisera's success in Generative AI from our customers, partners and employees," said Dr. Muddu Sudhakar, CEO and Co-founder, Aisera. "We're dedicated to operationalizing AI products and technology for customers to build and buy that reduce costs, boost user productivity, improve organizational efficiency and create magical experiences."

About Aisera – Generative AI Company

Aisera is a leading provider of Generative AI Solutions that helps enterprises boost revenue, improve user productivity, lower operating expenses and create magical user experiences.

Aisera's products are AiseraGPT, AI Copilot, AI Search and AiseraLLMs which are built on the AI Experience (AIX) platform that serve as an enterprise Generative AI stack for organizations to buy or build solutions. Aisera solutions deliver human-like interactions while providing contextually rich conversations that boost workforce productivity. Aisera's AIX platform with pre-trained domain-specific LLMs are customizable to customer data, such that enterprises can get better accuracy, lower hallucinations and increased resolution rates. Aisera offers these domain-specific LLMs across a wide range, including: IT, HR, Finance, Sales, Marketing, Customer Service, Life Sciences, Healthcare, Financial Services, and Retail. Aisera compliments these offers with action bots that are built-in and customized AI workflows through a Visual studio to take actions and improve business process automation.

AiseraGPT, AI Copilot, and AI Search products have the ability to perform intentless and intent driven natural language requests across unstructured and structured databases, business apps, and system of records. Users benefit from a default large context window, personalized responses and summarizations. For enterprises who seek to build their own LLMs, AiseraLLM can serve as a platform to automate and speed up LLMOps and fully operationalize applications.

Organizations can unlock human potential to save millions of operations costs, enhance productivity by 80%, and achieve 75% auto-resolution rates – all while reducing support costs by 80%. Aisera is an award-winning, top tier VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, recognized as a leader in multiple industry analyst reports. For a Demo, solution architecture, free enterprise AI and automation assessment of your organization's effectiveness and to learn how your team can benefit from drastic cost savings with Aisera, please contact [email protected]. Click here to learn more, or request a demo .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Media Contact

Clayton Murtle

[email protected]

[1] IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General Purpose Conversational AI Software 2023 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US49988023, December 2023

SOURCE Aisera