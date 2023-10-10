Aggrigator and Chopra Foundation Collaborate to Launch Whole Health Meals: A Confluence of Nutrition and Mental Well-being

Partnership Aims to Highlight the Integral Connection Between Diet, Mental Health, and Overall Well-being

LAKE NONA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aggrigator, a trailblazer in the domain of whole health meals and food boxes, is elated to announce a transformative partnership with the Chopra Foundation, a global leader in holistic health and well-being. This alliance is set to cater to the rising demand for nutrition that's not just tailored to physical health, but also addresses the profound connection between diet and mental well-being.

Aggrigator, with its commitment to holistic nutrition, has been producing over 40,000 whole health meals weekly. By synergizing with the Chopra Foundation, Aggrigator aims to underscore the pivotal role diet plays in mental health, ensuring individuals receive the nutrition that fosters physical and mental wellness.

"Diet and mental health are inextricably linked. Our collaboration with the Chopra Foundation amplifies our shared vision of promoting holistic health through nutrition," expressed Doug Peterson, CEO of Aggrigator. "Together, we're poised to introduce whole health meals that cater to the body and the mind."

Recent studies have illuminated the profound impact diet has on mental health. Nutritional choices can influence mood, stress levels, and overall cognitive function. This partnership seeks to harness this knowledge, offering nutritious and beneficial meals for mental well-being.

"The Chopra Foundation has always championed an integrative approach to overall wellbeing approach to health. Our collaboration with Aggrigator is a testament to this, emphasizing the undeniable connection between diet and mental health," shared Poonacha Machaiah, CEO of the Chopra Foundation. "Moreover, a percentage of the profits from this initiative will be reinvested into our NeverAlone mental health research and programs, furthering our commitment to this cause."

The collaboration will focus on curating diverse whole-health meals meticulously crafted by nutritionists and culinary maestros. These meals will cater to various dietary needs and incorporate elements known to bolster mental health.

For more details about Aggrigator's partnership with the Chopra Foundation and their shared vision, please visit www.aggrigator.com or reach out at [email protected]

About Aggrigator

Aggrigator, exclusively producing meals under the brand Amor Acres, stands at the forefront of whole health meals and food boxes, with a special emphasis on Ayurvedic-based nutrition. Dedicated to unparalleled quality and holistic nutrition, Aggrigator consistently delivers meals that cater to both physical and mental well-being, ensuring consumers experience the best of what Amor Acres has to offer.

Website: www.amoracres.com

About the Chopra Foundation

The Chopra Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization (#36-4793898) dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family.

The mission of the Chopra Foundation is to advance the cause of mind/body spiritual healing, education, and research through fundraising for selected projects.

For more information, please visit www.choprafoundation.org.

Media Contact:                                                                                                                       
Marion Public Relations
623-308-2638
[email protected]

SOURCE The Chopra Foundation

