Rosemary Reed Joins Chopra Foundation as Global Ambassador

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chopra Foundation, renowned for its commitment to personal, community, and planetary transformation, proudly announces Rosemary Reed as its newest Ambassador. Reed, an acclaimed director and producer in the film and television industry, brings her extensive experience and passionate advocacy for women's empowerment to support the Foundation's humanitarian initiatives and build industry collaborations.

Rosemary Reed

Reed stands as a formidable figure in a film industry where women directors constitute only 16% of those working on top-grossing films of 2022. Her journey, marked by resilience and a strong commitment to breaking gender barriers, makes her an inspiring addition to the Chopra Foundation. Starting her career as a stunt rider, Reed swiftly transitioned into the entertainment industry, where she has since produced and directed over 120 critically acclaimed shows, including "Living The Life" and the award-winning "Driving Force" and "The Power Of Women."

Reed's path has been anything but conventional. Leaving school at 15, she overcame numerous challenges, including industry gender biases, to establish herself as a leading force in film and television. Her leadership style, emphasizing collaboration, motivation, and openness to new ideas, has been instrumental in nurturing potential industry trailblazers.

Apart from her illustrious career, Reed's philanthropic endeavors are equally noteworthy. She serves as a trustee ambassador of the Dr. Jane Goodall Institute and is an ambassador for Refuge and Centre Point. Her work in these roles reflects her unwavering commitment to social impact and positive change.

"I'm grateful that Rosemary Reed has joined the Chopra Foundation as our Ambassador in England," said Deepak Chopra, MD – Founder and Chairman of the Chopra Foundation. "She is a visionary, a great humanitarian, and a powerful media icon. We look forward to her leadership for helping create a critical mass of conscience for a more peaceful, just, sustainable, heathier, and joyful world."

Reflecting on her career, Reed recalls the honor of meeting Queen Elizabeth II and the satisfaction of her TV series' critical success. As the President of the 10 Over 10 Club, she is currently spearheading initiatives to enhance age diversity in event programming and content at Soho House. Through her production company, POW Studios, Reed continues creating content that empowers women.

"Being a Chopra Foundation Ambassador is an incredible opportunity to contribute to a global movement focused on cultivating spiritual knowledge, fostering peace, and improving well-being of humanity," said Reed. "I am honored to be part of a mission that aligns with my own passion for positive transformation and making a difference in the world."

"It is our immense honor to have Rosemary Reed join the Chopra Foundation as our global ambassador. We look forward to her expertise, passion, and network to further the Foundation's mission of promoting wellbeing, peace, and harmony worldwide. Her alignment with the Foundation's values and her dedication to positive social impact make her an invaluable asset in advancing our goals.", said Poonacha Machaiah, CEO The Chopra Foundation.

Chopra Foundation

The Chopra Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization founded by Deepak Chopra and dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family.

The mission of the Chopra Foundation is to advance the cause of mind/body spiritual healing, education, and research through fundraising, especially for disadvantaged individuals and communities.

Initiatives include:

Initiating scientific research into mind-body practices to improve human longevity ( Chopra Foundation Institute )

) At-risk children, introducing them to music and art for empowerment, meditation and mind body practices

Low-income women and teenagers, offering them comprehensive pre-natal support to help bring their babies safely to full term and birth weight

Prisoners, teaching them meditation for awareness and peace

Educating healers, about the powerful resources of Ayurveda, mind-body practices and spirituality, through giving scholarships to selected healers to attend specific programs

"Starting at the very first moments in life, to seeing individuals and communities in the world, our lives are inextricably linked. We belong to one another. We hope that our dream will resonate with yours and you will join us in our commitment to global health, awareness, love and peace." Deepak Chopra

Media Contact

Aaron Marion

[email protected]

602-692-7877

SOURCE The Chopra Foundation