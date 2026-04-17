AGIBOT Unveils New Generation of Embodied AI Robots and Models, Accelerating Real-World Deployment of Physical AI

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a global leading robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence, today announced a new generation of embodied AI products and foundation models at its 2026 Partner Conference, marking a major step toward large-scale real-world deployment of physical AI. Centered on its "One Robotic Body, Three Intelligences" full-stack architecture, the company introduced four new robotic platforms and multiple AI models designed to bridge the gap between advanced intelligence and real-world productivity.

Peng Zhihui, Co-founder, President and CTO of AGIBOT, demonstrates interactive intelligence with AGIBOT X2

As large models, reliable robotic hardware, and real-world data flywheels converge, embodied AI is rapidly evolving into a new production infrastructure. Building on the industry's shift from "showcasing capabilities" to "delivering results," AGIBOT's latest releases aim to accelerate this transition, from showcasing capabilities to delivering measurable outcomes across industrial, commercial, and service environments.

"Embodied intelligence is no longer a concept, it is becoming a new form of productive infrastructure," said Peng Zhihui, Co-founder, President and CTO of AGIBOT. "We are moving embodied intelligence from laboratory curiosity to production-line reality, enabling robots to truly integrate into human workflows and create measurable value across major scenarios."

Reliable Bodies as the Foundation of Embodied AI

AGIBOT unveiled 5 new robotic platforms designed to support diverse real-world scenarios, from entertainment and retail to industrial operations and field inspection.

AGIBOT A3: Silicon-based Stage Star

The AGIBOT A3 humanoid robot is a new generation of high-performance, highly customizable platforms designed for interactive environments. Standing 173 cm tall and weighing just 55 kg with elegant golden-ratio aesthetics, it utilizes lightweight magnesium, titanium, and TPU materials to achieve an industry-leading 0.218 kW/kg power-to-weight ratio. Equipped with 10-hour ultra-long endurance, 10-second battery swap, advanced UWB centimeter-level swarm positioning for synchronized 100-robot performances, shoulder tactile sensing, and 360° multi-array microphones, the A3 enables seamless multi-robot coordination at scale. Its enhanced interaction system with full-direction audio capture further makes it ideal for entertainment, education, and customer engagement applications.

AGIBOT G2 Air: Lightweight "Human-Machine Collaborative New Paradigm"

AGIBOT G2 Air is a compact, highly agile single-arm mobile manipulator designed for light-duty, human-in-the-loop operations. It features 7 DOF, a 3 kg payload, 750–800 mm reach, sub-800 mm width, and speeds of ≥1.5 m/s. Optimized for seamless human–robot collaboration, it improves efficiency and consistency while addressing the cost–quality challenges of manual work. Its responsiveness and rapid deployment make it well-suited for retail, hospitality, logistics, and structured industrial workflows.

AGIBOT G2 Air also unifies task execution and data collection into a single workflow. Unlike traditional approaches that separate manual operations from AI training, it enables real-time data capture during task execution. Built on a UMI-isomorphic layout, it ensures alignment between egocentric and real-machine data. With an "agile, swift, compact" design, it operates in sub-800 mm spaces with zero-radius turning, and supports a clear upgrade path from assisted operation to full autonomy, protecting investment as AI capabilities evolve.

OmniHand 3 Ultra-T：Flagship of the NEW Omni 3 Series

OmniHand 3 Ultra-T represents the next-generation upgrade of the OmniHand portfolio, delivering industry-leading, human-level dexterity. It features a 22+3 DOF tendon-driven system, a lightweight 500g design, and a 10:1 load-to-weight ratio. With full-hand 3D tactile sensing, an integrated palm camera, sub-0.3s response time, and a wide wrist range (55° pitch, 40° yaw), it enables precise manipulation across industrial assembly, domestic tasks, and multi-axis operations.

Alongside the flagship, two additional products expand the lineup: the industrial-grade OmniPicker 3 gripper, with 140N force, 1,000,000-cycle durability, and modular tactile sensing; and OmniHand 3 Lite, a ruggedized dexterous hand for high-impact environments. Together, the portfolio delivers both high performance and accessible solutions across diverse real-world applications.

D2 Max: The First All-Terrain Level 3 Autonomous Quadruped Robot

AGIBOT's next-generation flagship quadruped robot, the D2 Max, is the world's first all‑terrain Level 3 autonomous quadruped robot, defining a new standard for AGI‑driven autonomous operation. It delivers exceptional all‑terrain performance and reliability. Designed for mission-critical scenarios, the D2 Max excels in security patrol, industrial inspection, emergency rescue, logistics, agriculture, and education, transforming traditional quadruped robots from remote‑controlled tools into highly autonomous intelligent systems.

MEgo: Body-Free Data Collection System for Scalable Physical AI

MEgo is a next-generation body-free data collection system that redefines how physical AI data is generated. By removing reliance on robotic hardware, it introduces a human-centric, "capture-as-you-go" approach, enabling operators to collect high-quality multimodal data across real-world environments, from factories to retail and homes, with significantly lower cost and greater scalability.

The system combines MEgo Gripper and MEgo View to capture synchronized vision, motion, and tactile data with high precision, and is powered by the MEgo Engine platform for automated processing, reconstruction, and annotation. Together, they form a complete end-to-end pipeline, delivering ready-to-train datasets for embodied AI at scale.

Unveiling 8 Foundational AI Models Powering 3 Pillars of Embodied Intelligence

Alongside its robotic advancements, AGIBOT introduced eight foundational AI products organized under its "One Robotic Body, Three Intelligences" architecture, spanning Locomotion Intelligence, Manipulation Intelligence, and Interactive Intelligence. Together, these models form a unified Physical AI platform that integrates motion, task execution, and human interaction into a closed-loop system driven by data, simulation, and real-world deployment.

Locomotion Intelligence

Focused on enabling robots to move with human-like fluidity and adaptability in the physical world.

BFM (Behavioral Foundation Model) teaches robots to imitate human movements instantly from a single demonstration or short video, delivering high stability even in noisy environments and dramatically accelerating new task deployment.

teaches robots to imitate human movements instantly from a single demonstration or short video, delivering high stability even in noisy environments and dramatically accelerating new task deployment. GCFM (Generative Control Foundation Model) turns text, audio, or video inputs into natural, context-aware robot motions in real time, allowing dynamic improvisation and adaptation across entertainment and industrial scenarios.

Manipulation Intelligence

Focused on turning high-level understanding into reliable real-world task execution and productivity.

AGIBOT WORLD 2026 is the open-source, production-grade real-world dataset collected from authentic industrial, logistics, home, hotel, and commercial scenarios, providing the high-quality data foundation for capable manipulation intelligence.

is the open-source, production-grade real-world dataset collected from authentic industrial, logistics, home, hotel, and commercial scenarios, providing the high-quality data foundation for capable manipulation intelligence. GO-2 (ViLLA Embodied Foundation Model) bridges planning and execution with Action Chain-of-Thought, enabling consistent long-horizon task performance and achieving state-of-the-art results on major benchmarks.

bridges planning and execution with Action Chain-of-Thought, enabling consistent long-horizon task performance and achieving state-of-the-art results on major benchmarks. GE-2 (World Action Model) creates interactive virtual worlds for safe, high-speed strategy testing and continuous improvement.

creates interactive virtual worlds for safe, high-speed strategy testing and continuous improvement. Genie Sim 3.0 is the one-stop simulation platform that uses natural language to instantly generate accurate digital twins of real environments for rapid training and near-perfect sim-to-real transfer.

is the one-stop simulation platform that uses natural language to instantly generate accurate digital twins of real environments for rapid training and near-perfect sim-to-real transfer. SOP (Real-World Distributed Online Learning System) allows deployed robot fleets to learn continuously from real operations, turning every task into model improvement and enabling exponential scaling.

Interactive Intelligence

Focused on natural, human-centered collaboration.

WITA Omni is the industry's first robot-native end-to-end multimodal interaction model. It seamlessly fuses vision, audio, language, and action, enabling context-aware, emotionally intelligent responses with synchronized speech, gestures, and expressions, making robots intuitive partners in retail, hospitality, education, and daily life.

These eight models, tightly coupled with real-world data and simulation, form a closed-loop system that continuously evolves through deployment, moving embodied AI from isolated capabilities toward scalable, production-ready intelligence.

Full-Stack Architecture and Open Ecosystem for Scalable Deployment

Building on its "One Robotic Body, Three Intelligences" architecture, AGIBOT is extending its capabilities beyond models and hardware into a full-stack ecosystem designed to support large-scale deployment of embodied AI.

To accelerate adoption, AGIBOT continues to expand its open ecosystem through its AIMA (AI Machine Architecture) platform. This ecosystem integrates key development layers across embodied AI, including operating systems, interaction frameworks, development tools, and deployment platforms.

Core components of the AIMA ecosystem include:

Link-U OS : Native operating system for embodied intelligence

: Native operating system for embodied intelligence LinkSoul Platform : Persistent personality, memory, and long-term interaction engine

: Persistent personality, memory, and long-term interaction engine LinkCraft Platform : No-code environment for motion and behavior creation

: No-code environment for motion and behavior creation Genie Studio: Full-stack development platform covering data collection, training, simulation, and deployment

Together, these platforms lower the barrier to entry for embodied AI development and enable partners across industries to build, customize, and scale applications more efficiently.

Advancing Real-World Deployment at Scale

AGIBOT emphasized that the inflection point for embodied AI lies not only in model breakthroughs, but in the ability to deploy systems reliably at scale within real-world workflows.

To support this transition, the company introduced a portfolio of production-ready solutions across key scenarios, including industrial handling, logistics sorting, retail services, security inspection, and commercial operations. These solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing environments, enabling robots to deliver measurable productivity improvements.

With hundreds of robots already deployed across multiple projects and a rapidly expanding partner ecosystem, AGIBOT is advancing a new paradigm for the industry, shifting from delivering standalone robotic systems to providing outcome-driven solutions.

As embodied AI enters this next phase, AGIBOT's integrated approach positions it at the forefront of transforming intelligent machines into a scalable, real-world productive force.

For more information, please visit AGIBOT at AGIBOT.com and follow AGIBOT on:

https://www.facebook.com/AGIBOT.zhiyuan

https://x.com/AGIBOT_zhiyuan

https://www.instagram.com/AGIBOT_

https://www.tiktok.com/@agibot_

https://www.youtube.com/@AGIBOT-robot

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is dedicated to driving innovation through the integration of AI and robotics, creating world-leading general-purpose embodied robot products and an application ecosystem. Built on the foundation of the robotic body and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence - "1 Robotic Body, 3 Intelligence" - AGIBOT is a leading robotics company in the industry to deliver a complete product portfolio and deploy across all major application scenarios. In March 2026, AGIBOT announced the rollout of its 10,000th robot, marking a major milestone in large-scale production and deployment.

SOURCE AGIBOT