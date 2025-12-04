Agile Consulting Group Announces Key Partnership with LeadingAge Washington to Deliver Sales Tax Services to Member Organizations

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Consulting Group , sales tax exemption and compliance experts, announced a new partnership with LeadingAge Washington . This collaboration supports LeadingAge Washington's mission to improve the aging experience for over 50,000 older Washingtonians and their families, whether they require safe and affordable housing or healthcare services in community or residential settings.

"We deeply believe in LeadingAge's mission and are proud to support an organization dedicated to such a critical and growing segment of the population," said Aaron Giles, Founder and Managing Principal at Agile Consulting Group. "This partnership is rooted in a mutual commitment to delivering tax recovery solutions directly benefiting facilities providing essential care to residents and their families."

Leveraging extensive expertise with healthcare providers nationwide, Agile Consulting Group secures significant savings for clients by:

Identifying sales and use tax exemption opportunities

Recovering past tax overpayments

Aligning systems to guarantee appropriate tax payments going forward

The financial relief provided is vital, enabling skilled nursing and assisted living facilities to focus resources on delivering the best possible patient care.

"Our team is excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Agile to identify and recover any overpaid taxes and make tax compliance simpler for our member communities," said [Glen Melin, President and CEO] of LeadingAge Washington. "This partnership provides our members with proven tax expertise that will ensure they retain and/or recover every dollar they deserve."

Agile Consulting Group will work closely with LeadingAge Washington's member facilities to determine available sales and use tax exemptions on their purchases and conduct reviews to identify tax savings and recoveries.

To learn more:

Visit our website

Book a consultation

Follow us on LinkedIn

About Agile

Agile empowers businesses to confidently manage their tax obligations with a strategic approach to sales and use tax. Our team of expert consultants work to align accounting systems with the latest tax laws and regulations, ensuring your business stays ahead of the curve. By identifying and implementing key system optimizations, we enable organizations to unlock every valuable tax exemption for which they qualify. This proactive methodology not only maximizes financial benefits but also helps you achieve and maintain seamless compliance with all sales and use tax regulations for peace of mind. Stay agile. To learn more, visit https://www.salesandusetax.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT

PR for Agile

[email protected]

SOURCE Agile Consulting Group, Inc.