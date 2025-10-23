Agile Consulting Group Recovers State Tax Refunds for 161 Louisiana Nursing Homes and Adult Residential Care Providers

The Louisiana Board of Tax Appeals ruling prevents double taxation on food for vulnerable

seniors, reaffirming the policy to lower elder care costs

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Consulting Group , sales tax exemption and compliance experts, today announced a significant victory on behalf of elderly residents and healthcare providers across Louisiana with the state Supreme Court denying a writ application in the long-running sales tax dispute, Camelot of North Oaks, LLC, et. al. v. Tangipahoa Parish School System, Sales and Use Tax Division (No. 2025-C-00783).

Agile Consulting Group led the four-year long dispute, which ultimately led to the recovery of refunds for over 161 parish filings.

The ruling focused on the central issue of whether the nursing home and adult care facilities' provision of a prepared meal to a resident, as a part of a bundled fee, constitutes a "sale for resale" and is therefore exempt from sales tax.

Louisiana generally exempts the sale of meals to nursing home residents from sales tax to minimize costs for vulnerable elderly citizens. The court's interpretation of the "sale for resale" rule supports this underlying public policy by ensuring tax is removed at the earliest point in the supply chain.

"The complexity of modern sales tax law often requires judicial clarity, and the Louisiana Supreme Court has provided exactly that," said Aaron Giles, Founder and Managing Principal at Agile Consulting Group. "This ruling establishes a firm, logical line that respects the integrity of the 'sale for resale' exemption and supports the mission of senior care providers, and we were happy to play a role in this process."

The key impacts of the decision:

Avoids Double Taxation

Confirms Cost Savings for Elder Care

Clarifies "Sale for Resale"

"The efforts made by Agile to spearhead this effort fundamentally enhanced our operational budgeting," said Ryan C. Marcomb, owner and CFO, of Summerfield of Hammond, Summerfield Retirement Community, and Anderson Memory Care. "When our facilities are already operating on limited budgets, these savings become immediate, unencumbered capital that we can strategically use for other necessities that bring value and comfort to our residents."

The litigation successfully argued against the Tangipahoa Parish School System's claim that the meals were merely a non-taxable component of the broader service. The Louisiana Board of Tax Appeals and the Court of Appeals previously agreed with the facilities, and the Supreme Court's denial of the writ application effectively closes the case.

About Agile

Agile empowers businesses to confidently manage their tax obligations with a strategic approach to sales and use tax. Our team of expert consultants works to align accounting systems with the latest tax laws and regulations, ensuring your business stays ahead of the curve. By identifying and implementing key system optimizations, we enable organizations to unlock every valuable tax exemption for which they qualify. This proactive methodology not only maximizes financial benefits but also helps you achieve and maintain seamless compliance with all sales and use tax regulations for peace of mind. Stay agile. To learn more, visit https://www.salesandusetax.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT

PR for Agile

[email protected]

SOURCE Agile Consulting Group, Inc.