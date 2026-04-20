Agile Defense to Fast-Track USCIS Digital Modernization with $118M RAPID Award

MCLEAN, Va., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, a Digital Transformation, Cyber, and Data Analytics solutions provider, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year, $118 million, dual-vendor contract. The Rapid Application and Product Integration Delivery (RAPID) contract, under the General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule (GSA MAS), supports the Systems Delivery Division (SDD) within the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS ) Office of Information Technology (OIT).

Agile Defense secured the RAPID contract through a code-challenge based procurement, further proving the success of their warfighter acceleration stack approach. Under the award, Agile Defense will deliver modernization, security, and performance enhancements across mission-critical systems to USCIS, scaling its digital services and meeting mission needs with greater speed and efficiency.

"Agile Defense is honored to be entrusted with building the next generation of myUSCIS in the AI era," said Rick Wagner, CEO of Agile Defense. "We look forward to continuing to bring our advanced engineering practices to a platform that directly impacts millions of people navigating the immigration journey through RAPID."

"Our investments over the last few years in scalable platform layers, challenge harnesses, and repository architecture, continue to support USCIS's forward leaning code challenge show don't tell acquisition process," said Michael Pansky, Chief Transformation Officer (CTO).

This effort, previously led by IntelliBridge, an Agile Defense company, builds on the company's proven success under the predecessor SPEED program and reinforces its role as a trusted partner in modernizing the myUSCIS digital platform.

About Agile Defense

Agile Defense delivers tailored digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics, and AI solutions for the most critical national security and civilian missions. Agile Defense is headquartered in McLean, VA, with more than 1,500 teammates located around the globe. For more information, visit www.agiledefense.com.

SOURCE Agile Defense