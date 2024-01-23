Agile Defense's Razwan Raja Appointed to Chief Innovation Officer

RESTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, an end-to-end provider of large-scale, digital transformation, and cybersecurity solutions to national security and federal civilian customers, is pleased to share that Razwan Raja has been appointed as Chief Innovation Officer (CINO) at Agile Defense. Raja drives the organization's investment in innovation and leads technical teams to develop cutting-edge solutions aligned to customer needs.

Previously, Raja served as the Founder and Principal of XOR Security which was acquired by Agile Defense in May 2023. Razwan brings a focus on innovating for customers and a strategic approach to business development efforts. He is adept at creating solutions to complex engineering operations and integration efforts for federal clients within the U.S. and overseas.

"Elevating Razwan into this role demonstrates how Agile Defense is intentionally focusing on how we can leverage our unique combination of technical talent and innovative capabilities to close mission gaps and retain our nation's competitive advantage," said Agile Defense CEO Rick Wagner. "This marks a key pivot in how we approach serving national security and federal civilian customers who are hungry to find right-sized solutions."

To learn more about Agile Defense's services and solutions, visit www.Agile-Defense.com.

About Agile Defense:

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Agile Defense is an end-to-end enterprise IT solutions provider, delivering leading-edge digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions at scale. The company solves its customers' critical challenges by leveraging a customized combination of advanced technology capabilities and tools including Cloud Services, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, Testing and Evaluation, and AI / Automation. With approximately 1,000 engineers and subject matter experts, Agile Defense has been critical in enabling IT transformations of large-scale, high-profile mission-essential programs, including multi-environment upgrade projects and complex cloud-based initiatives. For more information, visit www.agile-defense.com.

About Enlightenment Capital:

Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, DC area based private investment firm, provides flexible capital and strategic support to middle-market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector. The firm partners with businesses that provide vital services, protect critical infrastructure, innovate cyber and data solutions, enhance decision-making capabilities, engineer aerospace and space systems, safeguard national security, and endeavor to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.enlightenment-cap.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/enlightenment-capital.

SOURCE Agile Defense