Agile Defense's Razwan Raja Appointed to Chief Innovation Officer

News provided by

Agile Defense

23 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

RESTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, an end-to-end provider of large-scale, digital transformation, and cybersecurity solutions to national security and federal civilian customers, is pleased to share that Razwan Raja has been appointed as Chief Innovation Officer (CINO) at Agile Defense. Raja drives the organization's investment in innovation and leads technical teams to develop cutting-edge solutions aligned to customer needs.

Previously, Raja served as the Founder and Principal of XOR Security which was acquired by Agile Defense in May 2023. Razwan brings a focus on innovating for customers and a strategic approach to business development efforts. He is adept at creating solutions to complex engineering operations and integration efforts for federal clients within the U.S. and overseas.

"Elevating Razwan into this role demonstrates how Agile Defense is intentionally focusing on how we can leverage our unique combination of technical talent and innovative capabilities to close mission gaps and retain our nation's competitive advantage," said Agile Defense CEO Rick Wagner. "This marks a key pivot in how we approach serving national security and federal civilian customers who are hungry to find right-sized solutions."

To learn more about Agile Defense's services and solutions, visit www.Agile-Defense.com

About Agile Defense:
Headquartered in Reston, VA, Agile Defense is an end-to-end enterprise IT solutions provider, delivering leading-edge digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions at scale. The company solves its customers' critical challenges by leveraging a customized combination of advanced technology capabilities and tools including Cloud Services, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, Testing and Evaluation, and AI / Automation. With approximately 1,000 engineers and subject matter experts, Agile Defense has been critical in enabling IT transformations of large-scale, high-profile mission-essential programs, including multi-environment upgrade projects and complex cloud-based initiatives. For more information, visit www.agile-defense.com

About Enlightenment Capital:
Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, DC area based private investment firm, provides flexible capital and strategic support to middle-market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector. The firm partners with businesses that provide vital services, protect critical infrastructure, innovate cyber and data solutions, enhance decision-making capabilities, engineer aerospace and space systems, safeguard national security, and endeavor to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.enlightenment-cap.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/enlightenment-capital

SOURCE Agile Defense

Also from this source

Agile Defense Welcomes John Hart as Chief Growth Officer

Agile Defense, an end-to-end provider of large-scale, digital transformation, and cybersecurity solutions to national security and federal civilian...

Agile Defense Wins TEC II Single Award IDIQ Contract Supporting DISA

Agile Defense, an end-to-end provider of large-scale, digital transformation solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other national security ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.