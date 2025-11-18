Agile Infusion Earns NICA Accreditation of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Infusion, a leading provider of ambulatory infusion services, is proud to announce that it has earned the National Infusion Center Association (NICA) Accreditation of Excellence for 2 of its Ambulatory Infusion Centers, Hackensack, NJ and Lakewood, NJ. NICA completed a rigorous, multifaceted assessment of Agile Infusion and determined that the organization demonstrated the level of excellence required to achieve NICA Accreditation.

Achieving the NICA Accreditation demonstrates Agile Infusion's commitment to consistent, high-quality, cost-effective care through compliance with the NICA Accreditation Program and Standards of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers.

"This accreditation is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and our unwavering commitment to providing the best possible care for our patients," said Yossi Faber, CEO of Agile Infusion. "This achievement validates our focus on a patient-centric approach, where we combine cutting-edge therapies with a comfortable and efficient experience."

"This accreditation underscores our clinical expertise and commitment to upholding the highest safety and quality standards in the industry," said Dr. Jonathan Weisen, Medical Director at Agile Infusion.

As an Ambulatory Infusion Center of Excellence (AICE), Agile Infusion is recognized for adhering to best practices in:

Infection control and prevention

Medication management

Patient safety protocols

Compliance with state and federal laws

About Agile Infusion

Agile Infusion is a leading provider of ambulatory infusion and injection services focused on delivering patient-centered care in a comfortable and convenient outpatient setting. Founded by executives with deep industry experience, Agile Infusion is dedicated to simplifying the infusion process for patients and collaborating with healthcare providers to deliver cutting-edge therapies. The company manages insurance authorizations and provides financial aid assistance to ensure seamless and uninterrupted care.

About NICA

The National Infusion Center Association (NICA) is an independent, nonprofit trade association and accrediting body dedicated to representing ambulatory outpatient care settings where provider-administered biologics and specialty medications are prepared and administered. The NICA Standards of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers are intended to pertain to all ambulatory care settings where patients receive non-hazardous provider-administered medications via parenteral (i.e., intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous, or intradermal) routes.

For more information about the NICA accreditation process or standards, please visit www.infusioncenteraccreditation.org.

For additional information, visit www.agileiv.com.

