Agile IT Analysis Report 2024: How Software-Defined Everything (SDx) is Transforming Enterprises - An Indispensable Guide for Businesses Navigating Modern IT Landscapes

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agile IT: how software-defined everything (SDx) transforms enterprise fabric" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explores the pervasive influence of software-defined technologies across sectors like automotive, technology, telecom, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, energy & power, and consumer & retail. This report illuminates how SDx solutions revolutionize IT infrastructures and business processes, enabling dynamic network configurations, agile software development, and enhanced scalability.

It equips enterprises with strategic insights to optimize processes, bolster resilience, and drive innovation. This report is an indispensable guide for businesses navigating modern IT landscapes, empowering them to adapt, grow, and maintain a competitive edge in today's dynamic business environment.



The report also presents real-world innovation examples related to the software-defined everything (SDx) across different sectors. It casts light on key players across different sectors utilizing SDx for their specific applications.

Reasons to Buy

No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of a sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.

The sense of urgency weighs differently across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation.

Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges.

The innovation landscape report on innovations in software-defined everything (SDx) across sectors, published as part of an ongoing series, covers some real-world examples to advance the development and implementation of the technology by some of the key enterprises as well as startups in various sectors.

Key Topics Covered:



1. What is SDx



2. Key Drivers



3. Mega Tech Trends



4. Sector Impact



5. Real-world Innovations



6. Signals: Patents and Deals



7. Outlook and Challenges



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amazon

Analog Devices

BlackBerry

Boustead Holding Petroleum

Caradlepoint

Cisco

DataDirect Networks

Dell Technologies

EPAM Systems

etisalat

Eutelsat

Forcepoint

Fortinet

Freeform

General Motors

GTI Communications

Hitachi Vantara

Honda

Hyundai

IBM

Intel

Jaguar Land Rover

Korea Telecom

KPIT

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kyndryl

L&T Technology Services Limited

L3Harris Technologies

Meesho

Mercedes-Benz

MicroEJ

NTT Docomo

NXP Semiconductors

Orange Business Services

Palo Alto Networks

Panasonic

Providence Healthcare

QT Group

Quantum Corporation

Quest Software

Rackspace Technology

RemotiveLabs

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Rochling Automotive

Rocket Lab

Schneider Electric

Space Tech Innovation Limited

Starkey Laboratories

Tata Communications

Telechips

Thaicom

Tier IV

TTTech

US Signals

VeloCloud

Versa Networks

Vi Business

Viasat

VMware

Vodacom

Vodafone

Zabka Polska

ZettaScale Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2hdby

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets