Agile Lion JV Awarded Contract to Deliver Advanced IT Services for U.S. Marine Forces Reserve

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Lion JV, an SBA approved Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture between Nemean Solutions (Nemean) and Agile Defense, is proud to announce its inaugural award supporting the U.S. Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES).

This mission-critical effort provides Professional Information Technology Systems Architecture and Application Services (PIT-SAAS) to strengthen MARFORRES's Command-and-Control IT infrastructure.

"Winning this inaugural contract is a milestone for Agile Lion and a validation of our joint venture strategy," said John Hart, Chief Growth Officer, Agile Defense. "By combining Agile Defense's technical depth with Nemean Solutions' SBA 8(a) NHO small business advantage, we're positioned to deliver the speed, flexibility, and innovation the Marine Forces Reserve needs to advance mission readiness."

Agile Lion's team of technical experts will deliver project and program management, cloud and data services, software and SharePoint development, network and server administration, and business intelligence design and management.

"This award demonstrates trust in our ability to deliver operational excellence and mission-focused solutions," said Craig Mount, President and Co-Owner, Nemean Solutions. "Agile Lion JV is perfectly positioned to support the USMC and the Department of War's IT and Cybersecurity missions for years to come. Our ability to conduct direct negotiations helps us to quickly, transparently and fully meet our customers' requirements and budget goals."

About Agile Lion:

Agile Lion represents the cutting edge of innovation and expertise, providing multidisciplinary solutions to both defense and civilian organizations to bridge gaps and deliver innovative services, including within the professional support, IT, and cybersecurity support spaces. Agile Lion is eligible for up to $150 million dollars per contract as a direct/sole source award. For more information about Agile Lion JV please visit: https://www.nemeansolutions.com/agilelion .

About Nemean:

Founded in 2017, Nemean is veteran-operated and centric company providing advanced Military Intelligence, Operational Security, Facility Support, Special Operations Forces Exercise and Training, Information Technology Services, Facility Management and Logistics, Capability Development, Cybersecurity, and niche Program Support and Professional Services to Federal Agencies supporting the US Government Defense, Intelligence and Aerospace sectors. The company supports the US Marine Corps, US Army, US Navy, US Air Force, US Special Operations Command, Department of Treasury, and Department of Homeland Security, Custom and Border Protection with efforts in twenty states. Nemean is a GSA 8(a) STARS III, GSA OASIS+, GSA MAS and Seaport-NXG Prime Contractor. For more information about Nemean please visit: https://www.nemeansolutions.com .

About Agile Defense:

Agile Defense stands at the forefront of innovation, driving advanced capabilities and solutions tailored to the most critical national security and civilian missions. With more than 2,000 teammates operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Agile Defense supports our customer missions around the globe. Our collaborative and multi-disciplinary teams bring creativity and flexibility to developing advanced digital transformation, cyber, data analytics and AI solutions. We are not afraid to take on the most difficult challenges because we know that together, we can accomplish anything. Learn more at AgileDefense.com .

SOURCE Agile Defense