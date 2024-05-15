AgileBlue Launches AI-Powered SecOps Platform

CLEVELAND, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileBlue , the innovators behind the Cerulean AI SecOps platform, proudly unveil their latest version, introducing cutting-edge intelligent automation and autonomous response capabilities. This advancement fortifies their leading autonomous SecOps Platform, empowering security teams to significantly enhance their ability to detect and respond to advanced cyber-attacks.

Tony Pietrocola, President of AgileBlue, emphasized the company's commitment to leveraging AI, "Our goal is to use AI, data, and intelligence to cut through the noise, the petabytes of data, and help our customers monitor their entire digital infrastructure and cloud without adding resources to their SOC teams."

Andrew Karmele, Director of AI at AgileBlue, further elaborated. "As the leader of our autonomous SOC team, our goal is to combat AI threats itself, facilitating seamless threat detection and response actions devoid of intricate coding requirements," he explained.

Key features of the Cerulean AI SecOps platform includes:

AI-assisted decision-making for expedited response times

Automated case summaries coupled with task lists offering response recommendations

Autonomous response to endpoint, network, and cloud attacks

Dynamic SOAR playbooks

Significant reduction in false positives and alert fatigue

It's important to note that while Cerulean AI revolutionizes security operations, it does not entirely supplant human support. AgileBlue's dedicated professionals remain available 24/7/365 to address complex issues, provide personalized interactions, offer security support, and answer questions regarding account data.

AgileBlue's latest release of Cerulean AI SecOps platform makes a significant leap forward in the realm of cybersecurity. By harnessing the power of intelligent automation and autonomous response capabilities, security teams are equipped with the tools necessary to effectively combat evolving cyber threats. With a commitment to enhancing operational efficiency while maintaining human expertise for personalized support, AgileBlue continues to pave the way for a more secure digital landscape.

About AgileBlue

AgileBlue is a global AI-powered Security Operations (SecOps) platform that's proven to detect cyber threats faster and more accurately across entire digital infrastructures and clouds. The company provides 24/7 monitoring, detection, and response to cyber threats. AgileBlue's Sapphire AI streamlines SecOps and SOAR processes, effectively reducing the risk of cyberattacks with rapid response capabilities and precise accuracy.

AgileBlue's tech is intelligent and automated, but it takes a custom approach for every client, analyzing and detecting exactly what is needed. The products are 100% cloud-based including advanced machine learning and user behavior analytics backed by a team of U.S. based cyber experts.

