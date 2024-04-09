Agilis Adds Senior Consultant From Mercer

BOSTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Partners LLC, a leading investment, actuarial and risk management group, announced that Scott Carroll has joined the firm as a senior consultant in their Boston office. In his role at Agilis, he will consult with clients on all aspects of defined contribution (DC) plans. Prior to joining Agilis, he was a Principal with Mercer leading their DC Mid-Market Team in the northeast.

"We are delighted to welcome Scott to the Agilis team, a testament to the growing appeal of our customized services and vision," says Michael Clark, Chief Commercial Officer at Agilis. "For over two decades, Scott has worked with plan sponsors during times of change, including period of rapid growth, mergers and acquisitions, and divestitures. His expertise will be invaluable as we navigate an increasingly complex landscape of investing and retirement planning for our clients. Scott's experience with defined contribution plan investments, administration and recordkeeper systems complements our existing team's strengths, and allows us to dedicate additional expertise in the Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) Market."

Carroll has over 25 years of experience with the design, installation, investments, and administration of defined contribution plans. He provides practical consulting, coupled with administrative and investment expertise for his clients. This includes leading special projects such as Pooled Employer Plan Searches, Recordkeeper Searches, Plan Harmonization Projects, and Plan Design Studies.

"At my core, I am a problem solver, a life-long learner, which aligns perfectly with the culture at Agilis," said Carroll. "I'm very excited to join Agilis and have the ability and the freedom to provide my clients independent advice with respect to investment solutions, trusted partnership, and the highest level of customer service."

Agilis partners with organizations to design and implement custom solutions for their investments and liabilities while properly managing risk. For more information, please visit https://agilis.llc/.

About Agilis

Agilis provides actuarial and investment consulting using a strategic approach to create innovative solutions for our clients, leading them on the journey through implementation. Focused on solutions entailing outsourced CIO (OCIO), actuarial and investment consulting, derivatives management, specialty investment management strategies, pension administration services, annuity buyouts and plan terminations, and pooled employer 401(k) consulting, we find dynamic solutions that create financial momentum for our clients and create breakthrough strategies to seize growth opportunities. For more information, please visit https://agilis.llc/.

