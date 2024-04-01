Agilis Engineering's Outstanding Performance Recognized by Pratt & Whitney

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. , April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Engineering, Inc. ("Agilis"), proudly announces its latest achievement—being honored with the 2023 Quality and Customer Satisfaction Award by Pratt & Whitney (P&W). This was revealed at the Pratt & Whitney Supplier Summit on November 2, 2023 in East Hartford, CT.

Setting The Standard

Pratt & Whitney, a global leader in aircraft engine manufacturing, sets exceptionally high standards for its suppliers. Agilis Engineering was recognized based upon a variety of key performance metrics such as quality, delivery and customer satisfaction that Pratt & Whitney evaluated on.

Commitment to Excellence

Spencer Parry, an Integrated Product Team Lead at Agilis, emphasizes, "Quality and Customer Satisfaction are the cornerstones of Agilis' culture. It means a great deal for us to have received this award. It truly reflects our team's unwavering commitment to helping our customers succeed each and every day."

Dual Honors

This recognition comes hot on the heels of Agilis accepting the RTX Premier Award for Technology & Innovation - based on 2022 performance.

Growing Presence

Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Agilis Engineering boasts offices in key locations, including San Diego, CA, Columbia, SC, Greenville, SC, and Oklahoma City, OK.

About Agilis Engineering

With a legacy spanning over 30 years, Agilis Engineering has played a pivotal role in advancing turbine engine technology for leading manufacturers. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of engineering services, including mechanical design, structural analysis, heat transfer and secondary flow analysis, hardware procurement, rig assembly, instrumentation, special test equipment development, quality disposition and engine test support, Agilis is dedicated to delivering the highest value to its customers.

For more information, visit www.agilis.com.

Media Contact

Devon O'Neill

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

561.472.3159

SOURCE Agilis