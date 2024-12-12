Agilis Celebrates Double Honor: CIO Industry Innovation Award and Sixth Consecutive Best Places to Work Honor

Driving Innovation and Excellence in the Industry

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Partners LLC, a leading investment, actuarial and risk management group, is proud to announce two major achievements: winning the CIO Industry Innovation Award in Liability-Driven Investing (LDI) large category, and being named to Pensions & Investments' 2024 Best Places to Work for the sixth year in a row.

These prestigious accolades highlight Agilis' dedication to nurturing an exceptional workplace culture and providing innovative investment solutions to its clients.

Innovation in Liability-Driven Investing

The CIO Industry Innovation Award in LDI reflects Agilis' leadership in developing strategies that help clients manage pension liabilities and ensure long-term financial stability. Agilis was also a finalist in the Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) category for its work in structuring portfolios in advance of a PRT and insurer due diligence.

"Our team continuously strives to redefine excellence in our industry," said Tom Cassara, CEO of Agilis. "Winning the CIO Industry Innovation Award in LDI is a reflection of our team's dedication to creating impactful solutions for our clients."

Six Years of Workplace Excellence

Pensions & Investments has recognized Agilis as one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management for six years running. This accolade reflects Agilis' focus on creating a supportive, collaborative, and growth-oriented environment for its employees.

"We are honored to be recognized by Pensions & Investments for the sixth consecutive year," said Michael Clark, Chief Commercial Officer at Agilis. "At Agilis, our people are at the heart of everything we do. These accolades are a testament to the creativity and expertise of our people, as well as our unwavering focus on delivering value to our clients."

In 2024, Managing Director James Walton was also named a CIO Knowledge Broker, further solidifying Agilis' role as a leader in investment consulting.

Agilis offers a broad range of consulting services, including OCIO, pension administration, derivatives management, and specialty investment strategies, helping clients navigate complex investment and liability challenges.

About Agilis

Agilis provides actuarial and investment consulting using a strategic approach to create innovative solutions for our clients, leading them on the journey through implementation. Focused on solutions entailing outsourced CIO (OCIO), actuarial and investment consulting, derivatives management, specialty investment management strategies, pension administration services, annuity buyouts and plan terminations, and pooled employer 401(k) consulting, we find dynamic solutions that create financial momentum for our clients and create breakthrough strategies to seize growth opportunities. For more information, please visit https://agilis.llc/.

