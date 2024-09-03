Agilis Managing Director James Walton Named 2024 Knowledge Broker by Chief Investment Officer Magazine

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Partners LLC, a leading investment, actuarial and risk management group, is proud to announce that James Walton, Managing Director at Agilis, has been named a 2024 Knowledge Broker by Chief Investment Officer (CIO) magazine.

In its twelfth annual list of the world's most influential investment consultants, CIO honors top quality industry professionals for their roles as strategic partners, skilled at matching CIOs with the best opportunities for investment mandates.

With 20 years of experience in the investment industry, Walton leads Agilis's derivatives business and has been instrumental in shaping Agilis's approach to independent expert services, which performs due diligence on the insurers active in the U.S. pension risk transfer market. A qualified actuary, he holds a master's degree from the University of Oxford. This prestigious recognition highlights Walton's exceptional expertise, thought leadership, and significant contributions to the investment community.

"James's inclusion in the 2024 list underscores his commitment to advancing industry knowledge, providing strategic guidance, and influencing the future of investment management," said Tom Cassara, CEO of Agilis. "We congratulate him on this well-deserved honor."

As Agilis continues to reshape the industry of actuarial and investment services, Walton's role as a Knowledge Broker will further enhance the firm's mission to deliver exceptional value through deep industry expertise and innovative solutions.

"James has been an integral part of the Agilis team for years. His recognition as a Knowledge Broker is a testament to his passion for empowering clients and peers with the insights they need to make informed investment decisions," said Michael Clark, Chief Commercial Officer at Agilis. "We are incredibly proud of his achievements, and we look forward to his continued contributions to our industry."

