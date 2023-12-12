Agilis Named a Best Place To Work In Money Management by Pensions & Investments for 5th Consecutive Year

Firm Recognized with Prestigious Business, Industry Accolades in 2023

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Partners LLC, a leading investment, actuarial and risk management group, today announced several significant awards and honors received throughout 2023. Most recently, the firm was recognized in the 2023 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards announced December 11th by Pensions & Investments. This is the fifth consecutive year the firm has been awarded this prestigious accolade, which recognizes the best employers in the money management industry.

"We are truly honored to receive this acknowledgement from Pensions & Investments for the fifth consecutive year," said Tom Cassara, CEO of Agilis. "Building from a culture of excellence, Agilis is a thriving hub for career growth and innovation. We take pride in our team's transparency, ensuring we provide value in everything we do for our clients."

Agilis partners with organizations to design and implement custom solutions for their investments and liabilities while properly managing risk. This includes actuarial and investment consulting including OCIO, derivatives management, pension actuarial and administrative services including annuity buyouts and plan terminations and specialty investment management strategies.

Additionally, the Agilis team were named finalists in the CIO 2023 Industry Innovation awards in the categories of Liability Driven Investing (LDI) for the firm's innovative use of derivatives, as well as the Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) category for helping companies structure portfolios, and due diligence on the insurers in the marketplace.

In September 2023, CIO named Agilis Managing Director Ryan McGlothlin a "2023 Knowledge Broker," in their annual list of the world's most influential investment consultants and advisers. McGlothlin works with institutional investors on customized investment and risk management strategies. He has wide experience in helping Agilis' clients achieve their objectives more efficiently through asset allocation, the prudent use of derivatives and leverage, using risk transfer strategies and through cost optimization.

"In an industry that too often recycles the same simple solutions to complex problems, at Agilis we provide a different path for the future of liability and investment management," added Michael Clark, Managing Director at Agilis. "These prominent industry recognitions underscore our commitment to our mission — standing by our clients, ensuring each decision is tailored to uphold trust and secure financial futures – and serve as a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, innovation, and skill."

For more information, including thought leadership and outlook for 2024, please visit https://agilis.llc/resources/.

About Agilis 

Agilis provides actuarial and investment consulting using a strategic approach to create innovative solutions for our clients, leading them on the journey through implementation. Focused on solutions entailing outsourced CIO (OCIO), actuarial and investment consulting, derivatives management, specialty investment management strategies, pension administration services, annuity buyouts and plan terminations, and pooled employer 401(k) consulting, we find dynamic solutions that create financial momentum for our clients and create breakthrough strategies to seize growth opportunities. For more information, please visit https://agilis.llc/.

SOURCE Agilis

