Agilis Suggests Strong Outlook for Pensions in 2024

According to Agilis, in 2023:

Discount rates rose steadily, but declined sharply the last two months of the year to actually end the year lower than where they started;

Despite the fall in discount rates, strong market returns generally left pension plans better funded at the end of the year compared to the beginning of the year.

"The volatility in discount rates over the last two months of the year, highlights the need for plan sponsors to carefully watch the quick changes in the market to take advantage of funded status increases that may come and go in the blink of an eye," said Michael Clark, Managing Director at Agilis. "Going into 2024, plan sponsors will want to consider continued de-risking strategies, potential plan terminations, and investment strategies that can help them improve their overall funded status positions."

In a pensions outlook for 2024, Agilis expects:

Lump sum campaigns should be attractive for most plan sponsors to consider and there are good economic reasons to look at how to apply this towards certain active employees and in-pay retirees;

Pension risk transfers via annuity buy-outs are going to continue to be attractive;

Plan terminations should pick up substantially for frozen plans.

"2024 is going to present a number of opportunities for plan sponsors," said Tom Cassara, CEO of Agilis. "Plan terminations and retiree carveouts continue to remain attractive. First quarter annuity purchases are already looking strong, and additional insurers are considering entering the pension risk transfer market. This would increase competition, open up capacity, and drive attractive pricing for plan sponsors looking to derisk their pension plans in the future."

