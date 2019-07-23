Agility Announces Rebrand, New Product Offerings and Celebrates 17 Years

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agility, a recognized leader in the Headless Digital Experience Platform market, today announced the company's complete rebranding in celebration of its 17th anniversary. Agility as a platform is expanding to welcome new communities of users–marketers and application developers focused on getting things done more quickly. Last year, Agility realized it was time to leverage its unique architecture in the Headless CMS space and focus strictly on its Digital Experience Platform. This year, they've rebranded to solidify their stance, offering, and direction in the industry.

Agility's rebranding is not just cosmetic. In addition to the new graphic identity, Agility has released new product packages and features that allow its clients to build, manage, and deploy custom applications quickly using the new Content Fetch API. The new API allows access to Agility data using any programming language or framework. Starting with JavaScript, Agility has created an open-source SDK to allow developers, customers, and agencies to get started with rapid prototyping, niche campaigns, and scalable projects instantly. Agility also released both Free and Nano versions of its SaaS software, giving instant access to evaluate Agility's benefits. These versions are self-serve and allow the developer community to spin up production-capable solutions faster than they've been able to implement solutions in the past. The new features provide a great way for clients to experience the latest Agility solutions at no cost.

"Our new API offering means we are opening up our Free and Nano plans to make it more affordable for developers to create small but powerful websites and applications. Folks can sign up instantly from our new website and be working with content in moments," says Joel Varty, President at Agility.

Agility's customers and partners have always been an essential part of the process, and now they have new ways to work with Agility. Launching faster spin-ups of new instances and having the ability to build exactly the way they want. The platform now provides complete visibility to the usage of their Agility instance and allows projects to scale up as needed.

On the design level, the original Agility cat logo symbolized the essence of being agile–which is still a core value for the Agility team. The new Agility triangle logo is a symbol of being more agile. It combines three key strengths: speed, flexibility, and power that come together to create Agility. The symbol is quick and easy to draw, flexible for many formats, and triangles are known for balancing dynamic change with strength and efficiency. The typeface and colours reflect the team's approach to their work: vibrant, fun, happy with passion, and energy because Agility believes having fun while doing what you love is essential.

Please visit www.agilitycms.com to explore the new website and learn more about the products and services offered.

Agility is a Headless CMS, allowing you to choose any programming language while also getting the flexibility, speed and power that comes from lightweight APIs. From there, add features like Page Management, Ecommerce and E-ticketing and Agility becomes a full Digital Experience Platform–saving time, removing limitations and allowing seamless digital experiences across all digital channels.

Breakthrough the limitations of your current CMS with the Fastest CMS on the market. Learn more at agilitycms.com.

