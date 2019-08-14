Agiloft Achieves AICPA SOC 2 Security Certification

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft , the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, today announced the company has received its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 security certification from the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA). The SOC 2 report provides detailed information on policies and controls at Agiloft related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

As more companies look to outsource core business operations and activities to outside vendors, it's becoming increasingly important for service providers to have controls and safeguards in place when hosting or processing customer data. With SOC 2 certification, customers can be confident that Agiloft has the controls and auditing in place to maintain the security, availability, and confidentiality of their systems.

"Agiloft is committed to providing its customers with enterprise-level security, privacy, availability, and performance," said Colin Earl, CEO at Agiloft. "Our SOC 2 report details the breadth of our security policies and controls and the SOC 2 certification underlines our commitment to ensuring our customers' data is fully protected."

Spend Matters recently rated Agiloft a Value Leader in its Q2 2019 Contract Management SolutionMap , a resource designed to help procurement professionals rank technology vendors based on customer experience, technological innovation, and process competency of its solutions. Agiloft received the highest customer score of any vendor in the SolutionMap, validating the company's long-term focus on customer success.

To learn more about Agiloft's Contract Management Suite, visit the product information page or schedule a private demonstration.

About Agiloft

Over three million users at organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system.

