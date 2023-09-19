Agiloft Achieves SOC 1 Type 2 Security Certification

Agiloft

19 Sep, 2023, 08:33 ET

Independent audit confirms Agiloft's security policies and controls continue to ensure enterprise-class CLM security and customer data protection.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that the security and access controls that protect its no-code CLM platform and users have achieved a Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 Type 2 security certification. Having also received its ISO 27001:2013 certification earlier this year (2023), today's certification confirms Agiloft's security management protocols and access controls continue to meet today's highest international security standards and provides further recognition of Agiloft's enterprise-class CLM security and ongoing commitment to protecting customer data at all levels.

"Protecting our users and their data is Agiloft's number one priority," said Noe Ramos, Agiloft's Vice President of Operations, Center of Excellence, and IT & Security. "Achieving ISO 2700:2013 certification in July and completing our SOC audit demonstrates our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest level of security for our clients. However, it doesn't stop there, and our team continues to work tirelessly to make sure that every part of Agiloft's platform, infrastructure, and wider organization implements the security practices necessary to provide enterprise-class security to our customers."

Agiloft's SOC 1 Type 2 Security Certification was awarded by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) following successful completion of an independent SOC 1 audit, which was conducted June through August 2023 by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, an independent technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. Established by the AICPA, SOC 1 is an examination of controls related to financial reporting. As an evaluation of the internal controls an organization has in place, a SOC 1 audit reviews how organizations protect client data.

Agiloft's CLM allows legal, procurement, and sales departments to take back control of their contract management processes by automating operations, reducing risk, cutting costs, and driving revenue. Agiloft is changing how those teams work—for the better—by taking a fundamentally different approach to contract management, one that offers adaptability, quick deployment, a customer-designed approach, AI and automation capabilities, scalability, and more without compromising on security or access control.

About Agiloft
As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

About A-LIGN
A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com

Media Contact:
Jeffrey Miesbauer
Agiloft
650-459-5637 ext 4003

SOURCE Agiloft

