Agiloft Reports Strong Growth in AI Adoption as Screens Usage Accelerates Across Deal-Critical Workflows

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighteen months after KKR's strategic investment in May 2024, Agiloft , a global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced significant momentum across its AI platform and Screens AI experience, alongside continued expansion of its product capabilities, customer adoption, and enterprise footprint. The period since the investment has been marked by rapid growth in AI usage, increased customer engagement, and sustained progress toward Agiloft's long-term vision for AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Since December 2024, Agiloft Screens has recorded a 250 percent increase in AI user growth and a 12x increase in overall application usage as of November 2025. This increase reflects how organizations are operationalizing contracts to accelerate revenue, reduce risk, and scale enterprise value. During the same period, Screens' community-driven playbooks ecosystem expanded by 68 percent, indicating that Screens has become a core mechanism for helping customers configure contract review and redlining workflows faster, improve usability, and operationalize AI across teams.

Adoption of Agiloft's AI capabilities has now surpassed a critical milestone, with more than 50 percent of the company's total customer base – measured by annual recurring revenue – licensing its AI functionality. Customers leveraging Agiloft's AI on the inside™ and Ask AI experience up to a 25 percent reduction in overall risk through unprecedented insight into contract language obligations, while improving workflows and automating routine tasks to achieve over a 40 percent reduction in manual contracting work. This level of adoption signals a shift from experimentation to enterprise reliance, as organizations increasingly depend on AI-assisted intelligence to improve speed, consistency, and control across their contracting operations.

"AI is fundamentally changing how organizations interact with their contracts," said Eric Laughlin, CEO at Agiloft. "AI is becoming a business-critical capability that drives growth, reduces risk and creates measurable value across Legal, Procurement, and Sales teams. The rapid adoption we are seeing across our AI platform and Screens shows that enterprises are ready to operate at the speed of AI, and those that embrace this shift are positioning themselves for long-term competitive advantage."

Usage patterns further reveal how customer priorities have evolved. In November 2025, the most frequently used Screens playbooks focused on deal acceleration and commercial risk, including Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs), service agreements for procurement of professional services, and master service agreement (MSA) playbooks for business services and consulting. By contrast, the most popular Screens in December 2024 emphasized educational and reference-oriented content such as GDPR guidance, AI vendor fundamentals, and sample standards. The shift reflects how customers have moved from learning about risk to actively managing it through AI-enabled workflows.

"Agiloft Screens stood out to us as one of the most powerful tools on the market for automated first-line contract review," said Rémy Bonnaffé, CEO and co-founder of AskQ. "By using playbooks to codify our expertise, Screens gives us a clear, actionable checklist and has helped us cut contract review time by 50 percent or more. We use it both internally and with clients because it is a gamechanger for scaling legal teams."

"Contract management is one of the best "value for money" use cases of AI," said Andrew Dailey, Managing Director of MGI Research. "Increasing legal productivity is one benefit and making it easier for users across the organization to create, edit, and close legal agreements within prescribed guardrails is another major benefit."

Functioning as a no-code playbook builder, Screens enables legal teams to create customized playbooks that automatically assess incoming contracts against internal standards and provide generative AI redline suggestions directly within Microsoft Word. In addition, it leverages a global community of legal professionals who share pre-built playbooks for various contract types, such as SaaS agreements or NDAs, and provides market data on clause "pass/fail" rates to help teams understand industry norms.

"Agiloft will pioneer the next era of CLM by transforming it from a system of record into a system of autonomous action," said Andy Wishart, Chief Product Officer at Agiloft. "For Legal, Procurement, Sales and Finance teams worldwide, this transformation represents a breakthrough opportunity to turn contracting processes and data into powerful business value drivers."

Agiloft's core architectural philosophy – AI on the inside™ – fully embeds advanced AI and expert-crafted automation directly into its core CLM platform. This data-first approach weaves AI into every stage of the contract lifecycle – from automated data extraction and AI-enhanced redlining via Screens to conversational repository searches with Ask AI. The technology is distinguished by its white box AI approach, ensuring transparency by linking every AI suggestion back to the original text and allowing experts to tailor AI-powered workflows to their specific needs.

Agiloft's mission is to be the world's most trusted and most valuable AI-driven CLM platform, empowering enterprises to act boldly, nimbly, and safely. With strong adoption metrics, expanding AI and Screens usage, and a clear path toward autonomous contracting, Agiloft continues to define the future of enterprise CLM.

