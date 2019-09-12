Agiloft and Periscope Holdings Partner to Empower the Public Sector with Contract Lifecyle Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, and Periscope Holdings, the leading provider of public procurement transformation solutions today announced their partnership to deliver contract lifecycle management to the public sector.

Periscope Holdings will integrate Agiloft's Contract Management Suite with their eProcurement solutions to provide seamless CLM functionality to government and public sector customers. As part of Agiloft's partner program, Periscope Holdings will resell Agiloft technology along with their solutions as well as standalone.

"Periscope Holdings is will make an excellent partner as they have an extensive background in providing procurement solutions to government," says Brandon Wright, Director of Partner Relations at Agiloft. "Agiloft's highly configurable platform will enhance their current offering and allow the company to provide rapid, scalable contract lifecycle management solutions for its clients."

"Contract lifecycle management is in high demand in the public sector," said Brian Utley, CEO of Periscope Holdings. "But as with procurement technology, the public sector needs particular functionality from its CLM. We spent several months and evaluated 14 providers before deciding to partner with Agiloft. We are confident their technology will enhance our eProcurement offering and provide great contract management benefits to the public sector. Periscope Holdings looks forward to a long, productive partnership with Agiloft."

Periscope Holding is also a sponsor of Agiloft Summit 2019, Agiloft's user conference that will bring together customers, partners, and staff to the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on October 22-23 to discuss emerging industry trends and how customers innovate with Agiloft to overcome challenges, boost productivity, and reduce risk.

Agiloft's global Partner Program serves companies across six continents, growing by 58% in 2019. For more information on the Agiloft Partner Program, please visit: https://www.agiloft.com/agiloft-partners.htm.

To learn more about Agiloft's Contract Management Suite, please visit the product information page. To learn more about Periscope Holdings visit: www.periscopeholdings.com

About Periscope Holdings

Founded in 2001, Periscope Holdings is transforming public sector procurement with technology and solutions for both buyers and suppliers. Driven by a purpose to eradicate waste and maximize the value of every dollar spent, Periscope Holdings is trusted by more than 1 million suppliers and powers more US government eProcurement systems than any other eProcurement provider. Visit www.periscopeholdings.com to learn more.

About Agiloft

Over three million users at organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system.

