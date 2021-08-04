Agiloft Announces Alliance with New Law Pioneer Factor

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced an alliance with Factor, a leading alternative legal services provider (ALSP), aimed at solving the complex contract lifecycle management requirements of general counsel and in-house legal teams across the enterprise.

The mutually beneficial partnership will enable new and existing users to take advantage of Factor's expertise in addressing the common challenges of CLM adoption and help them prepare for a successful deployment of Agiloft from day one. Conversely, Factor's users will now have access to Agiloft's flexible CLM platform, which is purpose built to accelerate legal transformation, as well as streamline the commercial processes surrounding contracts.

"We are excited to expand our partner ecosystem and deepen our alliance with Factor," said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "We continually seek new opportunities to increase enterprise productivity and bring greater benefits to our users, and Factor's deep and broad experience can help our clients unlock more value from our platform and improve contract processes."

"This partnership will help enable Factor's next-generation legal solutions using seamless integration with our flexible CLM platform," said Danielle Haugland, Agiloft Global Alliance Director. "Additionally, we are thrilled to add Factor's expertise to our robust partner program and further expand Agiloft's capabilities for legal teams."

Agiloft's innovative, no-code, and highly configurable CLM platform helps organizations drive long-term revenue growth, maintain cost discipline, and reduce security and compliance risk through monitoring contract obligations and performance across departments, and by integrating enterprise-wide commercial data.

