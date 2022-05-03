Agiloft Announces New Chief Marketing Officer, Kerry Desberg

High-growth SaaS marketer brings extensive technology go-to-market, branding, and demand generation expertise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, today announced the appointment of Kerry Desberg as Chief Marketing Officer.

Kerry Desberg, New Chief Marketing Officer of Agiloft

Desberg brings more than 30 years of experience in B2B and B2C marketing with some of the world's top Fortune 500 corporations and agencies, including Procter & Gamble, Owens Corning, Danaher, Lockheed Martin, and Fleishman Hillard. Most recently, Desberg was CMO of SaaS channel technology leader Impartner, helping the company drive exponential growth and be named a leader in key analyst reports from Forrester, G2, and Research in Action, among other key accomplishments.

"We are truly excited to have Kerry join our team and add octane to our growth plans," says Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "2021 marked a record year of growth and development here at Agiloft, with a 100% increase in new customer sales and 60% growth in ARR while we maintained a 95.5% customer satisfaction score. In the wake of this success, we started off 2022 with the introduction of a new brand identity and core message. Kerry's lauded channel marketing skills and brand-building horsepower make her perfectly suited to build on this and amplify our message in the market."

"Agiloft is an irresistible combination of award winning, transformative technology that customers love, an absolutely exponential market opportunity to transform the way companies manage their contracts, and a deeply thoughtful company culture," said Desberg. "I simply could not be more excited to join this team and help Agiloft continue its amazing growth trajectory."

Desberg is a graduate of Georgia State University with a bachelor's degree in journalism/public relations and a minor in marketing. She is a member of the Forbes Communications Council, is a regular speaker at channel and marketing industry events, has served widely on women's leadership councils, and has won multiple national and international awards including 2020 CRN's Women of the Channel Award and Global CMO of the Year Award by Enterprise IT World.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Miesbauer

Agiloft

650-587-8615 ext 4003

SOURCE Agiloft