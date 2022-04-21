Agiloft Announces Strategic Alliance with Woman-Owned Qualitas Consulting Group

New partnership to increase success, adoption, and customer value of Agiloft's contract lifecycle management platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced an alliance with Qualitas, a full-service consulting firm dedicated to providing high-quality business solutions and support.

The only woman-owned business focused on contract lifecycle management, enterprise legal management, and business process management, Qualitas Consulting Group has developed a unique methodology and format of working sessions—known as Kickstarters—aimed at getting clients organized and focused for the quickest, most effective results. Its functional and technical expertise includes implementations of Agiloft CLM for clients in industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to high tech.

This partnership furthers Agiloft's goal of empowering CLM owners and enabling customer success. Both companies are well-aligned in their passion for excellence, and the combination of Agiloft's leading platform with Qualitas' expertise provides clients with a path to increased adoption of a CLM platform.

"Qualitas' mission of providing added-value to the right company at the right time leveraging the right team is fully aligned with our own mission, and we are very pleased to add them to our partnership program," said Elisabeth Bykoff, VP of Global Alliances at Agiloft. "Their talented team and full range of services provide our prospects and customers with high-quality resources and CLM expertise to ensure accelerated and successful implementation of our CLM platform. Inclusion is also a key pillar in Agiloft's growth plan and partnering with a woman-owned business adds strength and diversity to our program."

"We are excited by this partnership because it creates so much potential for our clients to smoothly resolve the barriers and complexities of contract management," said Lauryn Haake, President of Qualitas Consulting Group. "Problems with contracting processes are gritty and multi-faceted; they take experience and tenacity to be resolved, and they demand a lot from the technology in the process. Agiloft's user-friendly platform can be configured to suit the most complex contract workflows, which is what we seek for our clients, especially knowing that we have the same commitment to customer success."

At the time of this release, the team at Qualitas has already completed several high-value projects with Agiloft in the pharmaceutical and technology space with several other projects in progress. Learn more about Agiloft CLM and what Qualitas can do to automate your complex contract processes here.

About Qualitas

Qualitas Consulting Group, LLC is a woman-owned, full-service consulting firm dedicated to quality results for our clients. We focus on business process, contract lifecycle management, and enterprise legal solutions, providing both functional and technical expertise to help our clients achieve long-lasting success. Visit www.qualitascg.com for more information.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

