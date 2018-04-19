Agiloft Appoints Industry Leader Tony Probert as Managing Director in Europe

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, a trusted provider of agile business process automation software, today announced that it has appointed Tony Probert as the company's new managing director of EMEA operations, a role in which he will drive company expansion, lead acquisition and partner development efforts and oversee channel growth in new global markets.

Probert comes to Agiloft with a wealth of industry knowledge and operational experience gained from more than 35 years in the IT industry. Prior to joining Agiloft, he held the position of European managing director for Cherwell Software and FrontRange Solutions. He has also served in executive positions overseeing sales, international business development and marketing for several other major software companies in the UK and EMEA.

"Agiloft has developed market-leading technology and established itself as a recognized brand with a very strong, loyal customer base," Probert said. "Agiloft delivers a ready-made toolset to underpin and support DevOps practices that are being adopted by an increasing number of organizations around the world. As companies consider IT modernization strategies, I look forward to evangelizing the immediate business value of Agiloft – it is the world's most flexible IT services solution, and the no-code platform allows IT to make changes in a matter of days that take months with other products. At last, IT can keep fully abreast with business needs."

In his new role, Probert will focus on building brand recognition for Agiloft in EMEA and developing and growing the partner channel across the region.

The addition of Probert to head EMEA channel and sales growth comes amidst a banner year of business growth for the company, highlighted by 45 percent year-over-year revenue growth and a 200 percent increase in channel sales in 2017. During that time, Agiloft increased its headcount by 30 percent, and anticipates that strong growth trajectory to continue throughout 2018.

"With his strong background in software and SaaS sales and decades of experience in developing operational start-ups and partner relationships across the EMEA region, Tony Probert is a strong fit and a much-welcomed addition to the Agiloft global leadership team," said Colin Earl, CEO of Agiloft. "His experience in forging key partnerships, driving sales and building channel programs for success speaks for itself. I am certain that he will elevate the company's global visibility and market reach to new heights in the years ahead."

