Agiloft Appoints Kevin Niblock Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Sales Expansion

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, today announced the appointment of Kevin Niblock as chief revenue officer (CRO). Niblock will lead Agiloft's global sales team, manage strategic partnerships, and help expand the company's vertical and geographic market presence.

Niblock brings over 30 years of sales and leadership experience in the IT industry. Most recently, he worked as senior vice president (SVP) of Strategy and Operations at Zuora and in the same position at Apttus. His previous leadership roles include president and chief operating officer (COO) at Software AG North America and vice president at TIBCO Software.

"Kevin is an outstanding strategic leader with a proven track record of building and managing high-performing sales teams," said Eric Laughlin, CEO of Agiloft. "He will play a central role in executing our growth strategy."

"I am thrilled to join Agiloft at such an exciting moment in the company's history," said Niblock. "I look forward to executing a sustainable growth strategy that builds on Agiloft's outstanding reputation of customer success and innovation."

Niblock's appointment is part of Agiloft's strategy to build on its leadership position in the rapidly growing enterprise contract and commerce lifecycle management (CCLM) space. With a recent $45 million growth equity investment from FTV Capital, Agiloft plans to accelerate its AI-based product development as well as its growth in international sales. Niblock's hiring comes on the heels of the appointment of Eric Laughlin as CEO.

