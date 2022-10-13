Agiloft Boosts Leadership with Veteran CLM Executive to Lead Global Alliances and GRC Specialist to Lead Eastern US Sales

Former Icertis Executive Steve McKean to lead growth and optimization of Agiloft sales programs for channel and integration partners as investments in contract lifecycle management accelerate

Joel Moerschel to bring 20 years of regulatory, risk, and legal technology experience to Agiloft as new East Regional Vice President of Sales

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global leader in no-code contract lifecycle management software, has announced the appointment of former Icertis and Deloitte executive Steve McKean as the company's new Vice President of Global Alliances as well as former GRC tech sales leader Joel Moerschel as the new East Regional Vice President of Sales. McKean will lead the expansion of Agiloft's award-winning Partner Program and drive the continued success of Agiloft partners around the world while Moerschel brings 20 years of GRC and software sales expertise to further grow Agiloft sales in the Eastern U.S. region.

Steve McKean, Agiloft's new Vice President of Global Alliances Joel Moerschel, Agiloft's new East Regional Vice President of Sales

With more than two decades experience in IT channel operations and risk and contract consulting, McKean is responsible for growing Agiloft's channel programs and optimizing the company's range of partner offerings while also ensuring sales representatives and administrators have the tools they need. His appointment reflects Agiloft's continued investment in and commitment to its channel partners.

Moerschel brings a wealth of governance and risk management experience to Agiloft, which has become increasingly essential as top companies implement strategic CLM solutions that connect contract data across the enterprise to reduce risk and preserve revenue. Moerschel served most recently as Senior Vice President of Sales at Syntrio, a compliance management and e-learning organization. Prior to Syntrio, Joel held various leadership and sales roles at SAI Global, an integrated risk management software company.

"A large portion of Agiloft's growth has come through our global partner program, and we are furthering that commitment to drive explosive growth together in today's dynamic global economy. Steve is the perfect fit to lead that effort with our channel partners. With his experience and institutional knowledge, he will dig deep to ensure Agiloft partners can manage, grow, train, and execute their business at the highest level," said Kevin Niblock, Chief Revenue Officer at Agiloft.

"On the sales side, Joel is the real deal. A true leader and a huge win for our sales team, he has demonstrated excellence in leading a world-class sales organization that will drive growth across the region," said Niblock. "Joel also brings invaluable experience from the GRC and legal tech world that will help our customers realize the true strategic value in Agiloft's flexible CLM solution."

Agiloft's Partner Program will continue to expand its service delivery capabilities and accelerate revenue growth across its partner ecosystem. The program enables partners to quickly increase revenue opportunities through more leads, faster deal cycles, better enablement and support, and increased licensing and implementation services opportunities via its global partner network. Agiloft's global partner network includes world leaders such as services partners Deloitte, EY, and Tata Consultancy Services; technology partners Adobe, AWS, and Microsoft; and reseller partners SaaSam, JHensley Consulting, and Adaptive Dynamics.

"Technology partners, systems integrators, and the reseller community are pivotal to Agiloft's success," said McKean. "My priority is to remain tightly aligned with them so we can continue pushing the limits of CLM together and help our shared customers move fast toward providing strategic value and improving business resilience with CLM in an increasingly dynamic global business environment."

"In the last few years, CLM has emerged as the one pivotal piece of technology that reaches across all corners of the enterprise, providing value in efficient operations and risk reduction but also in its adaptability to changing markets," said Moerschel. "I am thrilled to dive into the Agiloft platform, which combines best-in-class CLM with a flexible platform that continues to enable success at the world's top organizations."

To learn more about the Agiloft Summit: The Premier Contract Management Customer Event of 2023, click here. To see how Agiloft can help transform your contract management process and save an average of 9.2% of revenue a year, click here.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

