Agiloft Celebrates Second BIG Innovation Award Win of the Year for Excellence in Customer Service

Prestigious annual award cites global leader in no-code contract lifecycle management's (CLM) 97% customer satisfaction scores, 100% customer service response rates, and 99.6% success rate for CLM implementations.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today its second BIG Innovation Award Win of the year, winning the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award, presented by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). Today's award win is further recognition of the growing impact Agiloft is having in the explosive CLM market. As the only enterprise CLM vendor to offer an unconditional guarantee on its software, Agiloft's latest award celebrates its industry-leading customer success metrics, including a 99.6% success rate for implementations, 97% customer satisfaction scores, and 100% customer service response rates for more than 850 customers.

Agiloft

"We are thrilled to win our second BIG Innovation Award of the year," said Myles Van Leuven, VP of Customer Advocacy at Agiloft, "We are in the business of making our customers wildly successful, and this award and our customer satisfaction metrics are proof that Agiloft leads the market when it comes to customer service excellence. It is fantastic to see the team's efforts being recognized, and more importantly, seeing our support services making a real difference to enterprise organizations around the world. Customers continue to choose Agiloft because of our unmatched adaptability, scalability, reputation for implementation success, and overall customer-centric approach."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their customers and developing the tools to help others succeed. Agiloft offers a full range of support, consulting services, and in-depth training within Agiloft University to maximize ROI after implementation. Customers can choose from a full range of services, including everything they need to design, install, configure, and train their employees to ensure a successful CLM implementation and adoption.

"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize Agiloft as they lead by example and make real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

Agiloft has grown through a strong focus on innovation, implementation excellence, and dedication to world-class customer service. These values reflect the talent, experience, and commitment of its employees and partners.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, and the only CLM provider to offer a money-back guarantee on their software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI in a pragmatic manner to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

About Business Intelligence Group (BIG)

The Business Intelligence Group was founded to recognize true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, BIG recognizes business executives who possess experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains, in turn rewarding those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

